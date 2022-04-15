Previously spread throughout the campus, offices that provide international student support services at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will soon become accessible in the same building.
The university announced in November 2021 that they have secured $5 million in funding from a private donor to transform Louise Pound Hall into a global education center. The center will bring together all four units of Global Affairs, including the International Student and Scholar Office, Global Experiences Office, Programs in English as a Second Language and Office of Global Partnerships and Initiatives.
“For the first time in UNL’s history, all of the global units will be co-located in one building,” Maegan Stevens-Liska, senior director of Global Affairs and director of the Office of Global Partnerships and Initiatives, said. “The opportunities for students, staff, and faculty to collaborate and connect will increase, and we’re excited to be more centrally located so that international students know where to find the services they need and have a ‘home away from home.’”
The establishment of this center is one of the key initiatives in the Forward Together global strategy, which the university debuted in February 2021 to enhance international education and experience.
“It is important to create a space that draws attention to UNL’s commitment to global engagement and that is easily accessible to students,” Josh Davis, associate vice chancellor for Global Affairs, said. “In many ways, this is the physical embodiment of what the strategy is about: being more intentional, being more strategic and then providing a physical location for all that to happen.”
Clark & Enersen, a local architecture company, designed the 20,000 square feet space to feature interactive galleries and exhibitions while also highlighting experiential learning and student engagement.
Stevens-Liska said an element that will make this center stand out is the “global virtual classrooms” that will be fully equipped with technology that will foster virtual exchange between classes, faculty and partners around the world.
“Throughout the first and second floors, we are creating collaborative and comfortable group spaces for students, faculty and staff to connect, study and relax in beautiful, light-filled atriums,” Stevens-Liska said.
Karen Cagley, director of ISSO, said the Global Experiences Office, ISSO and other international student services used to exist in the same building over at 420 University Terrace until they moved to Seaton Hall in 2012, so moving to the global education center feels as if things are coming full circle.
“For international students, I think it's gonna be easier for them to find help just because everyone is in the same spot,” Cagley said. “We'll be able to do more educational and social programming over there. It's not an official international student lounge, but it's a space where students can come and feel comfortable to hang out.”
Phase one of the construction is nearing completion, and the Global Experiences Office and ISSO are expected to move into the first floor of the facility this summer, according to Davis. Phase two will be completed in the fall with the Office of Global Partnerships & Initiatives, Global Safety & Security and PIESL moving in before the end of the year.
“The global education center will increase the visibility of our support for international students,” Davis said. “It's going to create a center of attention, of focus, that hasn't been there before, where global [education] is elevated in a new way.”