While using drumsticks to work out or practicing yoga to improve rock climbing skills may not be the most traditional forms of exercise, these are two of the many group fitness classes the Campus Recreation Center offers.
All Rec Center group fitness classes are free for University of Nebraska-Lincoln students and faculty until Jan. 29. After the week of free classes ends, semester-long group fitness passes are available for $20.
The Rec Center posts the group fitness schedule on their website along with directions for registering for classes.
Amy Lanham, director of Campus Recreation, said that starting each semester with a week of free group fitness classes opens the door for both novice and experienced gym-goers to try out some new classes.
“We want students to participate and find the class that they like [and] build a community where they can sample a whole bunch and see what formats really resonate with them,” Lanham said.
UNL students have the opportunity to take a group exercise instructor prep class to see what teaching a class would entail. The 10-week course follows the American Council on Exercise’s curriculum, according to Hattie Roberts, graduate assistant for group fitness.
During Roberts’ undergraduate education at UNL, she took the 10-week course and then became a certified instructor in May 2018. While her initial certification covered general strength classes, she is now a certified cycling, barre and pilates instructor.
For Roberts, the free week of classes breaks down the cost barrier that might prevent people from coming to the classes.
“I think that free week and having free classes on the schedule broadens the populations that come in,” Roberts said. “It’s also just a great way for students to meet one another at the beginning of the semester.”
There are a number of free classes available each week throughout the semester, posted on both the Rec Center website and on posters at both the City and East Rec Centers.
“I think it’s important to try out the free ones that pique your interest so you can see if buying the pass is worth it,” said Kinna Arp, a business analytics graduate student. “If you don’t think the pass is worth it, then you can look at the ones that will be free each week and go to those.”
Morgan Jirovsky, a sophomore accounting student, began taking group fitness classes to find a community she felt comfortable working out with.
“Group fitness classes at the Rec have been a great way for me to exercise in a comfortable setting and leave feeling energized,” Jirovsky said.
Whether students come for the fitness classes, meal kit orders, CookWell classes or the main gym areas, Lanham said that Campus Recreation hopes to be a part of every Husker’s story.
“One of the things at Campus Recreation that leads our mission is that we’re here to enrich the educational experience by promoting lifelong healthy living,” Lanham said. “And I think it doesn’t really matter what people do, as long as they move and as long as they can find something that’s going to benefit their overall well-being.”