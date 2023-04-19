Smoke wafting into Nebraska from fires in the Flint Hills area of Kansas and Oklahoma have caused unhealthy air quality levels in Lincoln and across the eastern part of the state.
The fires burning in Kansas and Oklahoma are prescribed burns, which is an effective method to preserve livestock grazing grassland. With the weather being dry and windy, smoke and fire can travel at faster rates and can lead to fire warnings throughout the midwest and health risks where the air quality is affected.
“It’s good to be aware of, but I honestly never know what my response to air quality warnings should be, like what precautions, if any, you’re supposed to take,” said Sage Veomett, a sophomore majoring in fisheries and wildlife at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
On the morning of April 7, the air quality reached an index of 154, which is in the unhealthy air quality index category according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. The moderate air quality range is 50-100, and good air quality ranges from 0 to 50.
The air quality index is rated into six different categories: good, moderate, unhealthy for sensitive groups, unhealthy, very unhealthy and hazardous. All of these categories are shown in a different color for awareness.
Moderate and unhealthy for sensitive air quality indexes are harmful primarily to sensitive groups such as those with lung or heart disease, respiratory issues, older adults, young children or pregnant women. The air quality index categories that affect everyone are very unhealthy and hazardous.
As of April 10, Lincoln was in the moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups range, according to the health department. The smoke advisory was set to end April 12.
“The recent fire warnings have been concerning,” said Kaitlyn Richards, a junior environmental studies and fisheries and wildlife double major. “The air quality hasn’t really impacted me. However, I am concerned about high-risk individuals who are impacted.”
Unhealthy air quality indexes can lead to coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and possibly even long-term lung issues. These symptoms tend to begin showing after spending too much time outside in the unhealthy air.
“I wonder how the air quality in Kansas and Oklahoma is, considering that even the air quality here is affected,” Richards said. “I hope that everyone in those states is safe.”
Fires aren’t the only cause of unhealthy air quality levels, however. The five major pollutants to air quality are ground-level ozone, particulate pollution, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide.
As fires continue to happen in Kansas and Oklahoma, Nebraska sends out expansive alerts to warn Nebraskans about the toxic air. Updates on air quality indexes are also made on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website.
“It worries me a little bit to think about what I might be breathing in, but fires from Kansas have caused air quality issues here before, so I’m somewhat used to it,” Veomett said.