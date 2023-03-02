Julie Stone was a biochemistry professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for 21 years, the majority of which she was with tenure, before the Board of Regents voted to terminate her employment in December on the grounds of professional competence.
The vote ended a two year formal process, but Stone said the formal process was a result of a “horribly bungled disaster” of years of a contentious relationship with her department chair.
On Friday, Dec. 2, Stone said the Board of Regents returned from their private session and approved her termination. However, she said she wasn’t aware of when that termination would begin.
“I did nothing wrong. I was wronged,” Stone said. “I can’t afford a high-price lawyer, otherwise it wouldn’t have gone this far.”
The following Monday, Stone was in a Zoom meeting with the Graduate Admissions Committee, evaluating all of the graduate student applications for the coming year. The day was going relatively as planned, although she was still unsure when the termination would take effect.
“Around noon I noticed my emails stopped and my OneDrive went down,” Stone said. “And that was it. They just erased me. Erased me.”
Stone said she quickly messaged the department head and found out that her termination letter was emailed to her but after her email had already been shut off.
“I had all these ongoing projects and plans to work with students over Christmas break, and it all just stopped,” Stone said.
Now, Stone is serving as an unpaid external collaborator so that she can try to wrap up some of her projects.
As for her newfound free-time, she said she’s gone to the dentist and gotten new glasses, things she didn’t have time for before.
“To be honest, when the decision came down, I exhaled,” Stone said. “And then everything was gone.”
Under Stone’s apportionment, she was to spend 78% of her time doing research, 20% teaching and 2% doing service.
However, she said that her department chair increased her teaching to the point where her research began to suffer, leading her to refuse to fill out the required annual activity insight form unless her apportionment was updated to reflect her greater teaching load.
Christina Falci, a formal chair of UNL’s Academics Rights and Responsibilities Committee, said that if a chair is assigning more teaching to one faculty member than the rest, it is the chair’s responsibility to reach out to that faculty about changing their apportionment to reflect their current workload.
“If that is not happening, that’s problematic,” Falci said. “So you can imagine, if you don’t have a good relationship with your chair, or if your chair is looking for reasons to fire you, those types of things may not happen.”
The Board of Regents Bylaws says that faculty under a continuous appointment can be terminated for adequate cause, retirement for age or disability, bona fide discontinuance of a program or department or extraordinary circumstances because of financial exigency.
Wes Peterson, chair of ARRC and agricultural economics professor, said that ‘adequate cause’ refers either to competency or to extremely wrongful or dangerous actions.
Each year, UNL faculty have an annual evaluation in which any performance problems can be raised, according to Peterson.
“If these [problems] continue or are egregious and seem to be a big deal, then the department might call for a post tenure review, which was the case with Dr. Stone,” Peterson said.
Peterson said that the goal of the post tenure review is to figure out a plan to recover. However, he said that if things got to the point where it didn’t seem to be working out at all, the department could ask the dean of the college to initiate the Academic Freedom and Tenure B process.
To initiate this process, the dean must go to the chancellor, who then takes the case to the University of Nebraska president, Ted Carter. If Carter believes the matter is something to be pursued, he will then hire an external attorney.
The attorney will file a formal complaint, which is then sent to the chair of the ARRC, in this case Peterson, to accept or refuse. Carter filed the complaint about Stone on Oct. 7, 2020.
“If you’re getting something from the president of the university, you don’t refuse,” Peterson said.
After accepting the formal complaint, Peterson said he set up the special committee of six faculty chosen from the Faculty Senate.
Following the complaint, the respondent has 20 days to respond in writing before the pre-hearing conference, where the parties agree to the uncontroverted facts of the case.
Eventually, the AFT-B holds a hearing where witnesses can testify for both parties.
Following the hearing, the AFT-B committee develops their finding of facts before sending their report and recommendations to the Board of Regents, who make the final decision.
Both Peterson and Falci said that the first thing the committee does when they are contacted about a problem is do their best to work with the parties to resolve the issue before filing a formal complaint because of how long and difficult the process is.
“I think that my sense is that the committee was justified in the conclusion they made and that the Regents were justified in taking the action they did, as sad as that is,” Peterson said. “The process is never going to be perfect – nothing in human life is.”