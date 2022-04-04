When she was in sixth grade, Renee Tajima-Peña was called a liar by her teacher for sharing the history of her family with her peers.
As part of an oral history assignment, she interviewed her mother and grandmother about the time they were imprisoned at the Japanese internment camp during World War II. Her mother was 14 years old at the time.
“I [could] hear from the back of the class Mrs. Counts shrieking, ‘What are you talking about? That can never happen in America. You're fabricating that,’” Tajima-Peña said. “I realized at that point that my family's story, my history, is dangerous, and it's also something to fight for.”
From then on, Tajima-Peña aspired to document Asian American narratives through filmmaking.
The Institute for Ethnic Studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln invited filmmaker and educator Tajima-Peña to host a webinar on “Why Asian American Studies Matters” at noon on April 1, 2022, as part of its 50th anniversary celebration.
The institute has also been screening Tajima-Peña’s award-winning five-part docuseries, “Asian Americans,” at the Lied Commons throughout the week.
Tajima-Peña said Asian American studies is important because it allows for a more comprehensive view of America’s history. She disagrees with the argument that learning about the entirety of America’s history, including its flaws and failures, would be divisive and drive people against one another.
“I would argue that it brings us together,” she said. “You've got to look into the past because it illuminates what we're dealing with today. It tells us something about the Asian American story. It tells us about how systemic racism has really shaped our lives.”
To illustrate her point, Tajima-Peña discussed the history of two myths Asian Americans have struggled with since their arrival here in the 1800s: the perpetual foreigner myth and the model minority myth.
The perpetual foreigner stereotype depicts all Asian Americans as outsiders or aliens, regardless of their birthplace. In reality, Asian immigrants had lived in the United States since the mid-1800s.
Tajima-Peña’s grandparent is proof. Her grandfather, Kengo Tajima, was the first in the family to move to the U.S. in 1902. He started off cutting sugar canes in Hawaii but went to San Francisco to try his fortunes four years later.
“As soon as the ship docked, he was attacked by a mob of racist thugs,” Tajima-Peña said. “They threw rocks at them. They yelled at him. They literally chased him out of town.”
Around 1910, the immigration station, Angel Island, was established in San Francisco Bay, California, and it went on to process almost 100,000 Chinese and 70,000 Japanese immigrants over the next 30 years.
“You've got these successive waves of Asian immigrants,” she said. “And Americans asked, ‘Are they going to be like us?’ ‘Are they going to bring their families from their homelands?’ ‘Are they going to vote?’ ‘Who are they going to be?’”
Tajima-Peña said it was from those questions and the many exclusionary acts the government enacted against Asian immigrants, such as the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 and the Immigration Act of 1917, that the “ecosystem of racism” was born.
“There was this idea that they were foreigners who could never assimilate as true Americans, partly because of the biological difference of race,” she said.
The model minority myth is the cultural expectation that all Asian Americans are smart, hardworking and submissive.
Tajima-Peña said this myth has often been used to drive a racial wedge between Asian Americans and Black communities. Asian Americans were usually described as the obedient and law-abiding group while African Americans were portrayed as the violent ones.
In an effort to dismantle those harmful stereotypes, she collaborated with 11 other Asian American figures to create the May 19th Project, a campaign aimed to showcase how other communities of color have historically stood in solidarity with the Asian American Pacific Islander community.
“We want to look at the legacy of solidarity dating back to Frederick Douglass and his defense of Chinese and Japanese immigrants during the 1800s and how the solidarity has gone both ways,” she said. “Asian American fights have always been with allyship from other groups.”
Madoka Wayoro, director of the Kawasaki Reading Room, was especially excited to attend Tajima-Peña’s lecture. Wayoro said the filmmaker would be staying behind after the webinar and meeting with administrators at the Institute for Ethnic Studies to help build their Asian American studies program.
Wayoro said that although the creation of Asian American studies at UNL is a little behind compared to other schools, the most important thing is that it's here now.
“I'm just so excited to be part of this group and create the new curriculum,” she said. “Asian American studies itself is a new thing for UNL, but just like other ethnic studies, I hope they [will] become more popular, and more and more people [will] gain knowledge about the Asian population.”