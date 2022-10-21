Agriculture is a driving factor in higher greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, despite the adverse impacts climate change will have on agricultural productivity.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor Lord Ameyaw explained the power agroforestry has to reduce agriculture’s footprint on climate change to both an in-person and virtual audience in Hardin Hall on Wednesday afternoon.
Ameyaw is an assistant professor at UNL’s School of Natural Resources and was the ninth of 13 speakers for the SNR’s seminar series this semester. His talk, “Envisioning a Treed Trajectory for Agriculture - Findings from Agroforestry Research,” explored his findings from his three years of agroforestry research.
Ameyaw explained agroforestry as the intentional integration of trees and shrubs into crop and animal farming systems to create environmental, economic and social benefits. He placed a significant emphasis on the word "intentional."
“It needs to be creative, it’s intensive. You can't just plant your trees and your crops and just leave your livestock and that’s it – you have to intensively manage it,” Ameyaw said.
When Ameyaw first began researching agroforestry, he noticed that although farmers across the U.S. use its techniques, he could rarely find the term used in academic documents. Additionally, since 2010, the National Association of State Forests has released a state-by-state forest action plan every five years that mentions many agroforestry trends.
This sparked Ameyaw to begin his first project: figuring out just how often farmers in the U.S. actually use agroforestry. With the help of one of his students, Ameyaw utilizes Adobe to sift through hundreds of pages of documents, seeking out key terms related to agroforestry.
“My assiduous plan is to get agroforestry to have some kind of standalone section in all these forest action plans,” Ameyaw said.
Ameyaw’s second and third projects studied the benefits and challenges of two agroforestry practices: windbreaks and silvopastures.
Ameyaw is hoping to create a comprehensive list of the benefits and challenges producers have reported when using these techniques, specifically including whether the farmers will continue using them, as they require maintenance and management.
“There’s very little research on some of the benefits [of agroforestry] – people talk about it in very general terms. It’s a whole Pandora’s Box when it comes to research into these things,” Ameyaw said.
Ameyaw’s next projects will explore additional agroforestry techniques, such as alley cropping, forest framing and riparian forest buffers.
As for agroforestry itself, Ameyaw doesn’t consider it to be the end-all solution for helping reduce agriculture-induced climate change.
“Agroforestry contains some level of all of these concentrations, of things we are supposed to focus on,” Ameyaw said. ”Agroforestry is an option. It’s an option – it’s not the savior.”