Nationwide, freshman fall semester enrollment at public four-year institutions has fallen by 1.4% from 2021, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Meanwhile, enrollment at public two-year institutions, such as community colleges and trade schools, are seeing a slight growth, with a 0.4% increase in enrollment since 2021.
Declining enrollment at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has been cited as one cause of the budget deficits for the upcoming year. While UNL is seeing an overall decline in enrollment — a 1.9% decline from fall 2021 to fall 2022 — the university’s College of Engineering is seeing increased enrollment, with a 7% increase from fall 2021 to fall 2022, according to UNL’s Fact Book.
Jeff Beavers, director of recruitment and outreach for the College of Engineering, said when he visits with high school counselors and teachers, he doesn’t see himself as marketing against a trade school or community college, but giving prospective students facts that will help them make an informed decision.
“Obviously I'm trying to highlight all of the great things. I mean, that's what you do,” Beavers said. “We just say this is what we have to offer, this is how we can help you in the process. And then they have to make that decision.”
Beavers encourages incoming freshmen to talk to as many people as possible and get as much information as is available to them.
“If they go other places, I want to be upfront that if you go to Southeast Community College, the best people to ask are the people that are there,” Beavers said. “They will help you with all of their opportunities and all their processes because I don't know that on the surface.”
Southeast Community College Admissions Representative Bailey Michaels expanded further on the differences that often crop up for students stuck between a four-year college and a community college or trade school.
“When students choose to go to SCC instead of schools like UNL, I think it’s often due to awareness of the opportunities that are available in careers after graduation,” Michaels said. “Students are becoming more familiar with different opportunities all the time. Cost plays a massive factor in choosing SCC as we are a third or sometimes a fourth of the cost.”
Another major difference between pursuing a bachelor’s degree at an institution like UNL compared to an associate’s degree or certification from an institution such as SCC is career paths and opportunities.
“When you go to a trade school, or community college in something that's engineering-ish, you're usually getting trained on a very specific skill,” Beavers said. “Which might be welding, it might be something in robotics and manufacturing, you understand how to operate machines, how to fix machines, all of those things.”
Michaels said that often students at SCC practice hands-on skills that will be a part of their career.
“The learning lab spaces at SCC are far more hands-on, real life,” Michaels said. “Automotive students work on live vehicles, culinary students work in our restaurant, construction students build a home. This is far different than many university experiences.”
When students enroll to earn a degree from UNL, most courses are going to build upon each other and rely more on theoretical ideas rather than building skill.
“If you're getting an engineering degree, you're not necessarily learning a skill, per se, that's really specific,” Beavers said. “The idea is that you're learning how to address issues or problems or how to think of the bigger picture.”
Both Beavers and Michaels are aware of the fact that many past, present and future students are questioning the value of a four-year degree in comparison to a two-year degree.
“The main stigma or misconception is that students are unable to receive training or a degree that will lead to a successful, livable, fulfilling or lucrative career,” Michaels said. “Through experience here at SCC, we know that student’s income often increases quickly within their career and have ample opportunities for advancement.”
Whether students choose to attend SCC or UNL, both institutions do their best to provide ample resources to students, including tutor programs and scholarship opportunities.
“I feel like every institution has a responsibility to serve their students, to help them to get through the program,” Beavers said. “We have to have resources. Learning calculus is not easy for a lot of people, and other classes are also very challenging. So we have a responsibility to provide resources to help students to be successful.”
Michaels explains that the small environment on community college campuses, as well as other resources, can lend a hand to the steady increase of community college enrollment over the past few years.
“It’s hard to ignore the awesome benefits and careers following a community college,” Michaels said. “But more specifically SCC continues to meet the needs of the students such as opening more sections for classes, providing more flexibility with online or hybrid options and increasing program intakes each year to allow for more student participation.”
Beavers accounts the growth in College of Engineering enrollment to the push for STEM-based careers for incoming students.
“I would say there is a lot bigger push in general, like in various school districts and kind of, I guess, in society if you will, on STEM fields,” Beavers said. “There is a very high need for all of the majors that we have to offer.”