Research on the preliminary efficacy of service dogs has found that they are an effective complementary treatment for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, but they are not directly associated with a loss of diagnosis.
Kerri Rodriguez, a research fellow with the Human-Animal Bond in Colorado program at Colorado State University, shared her research on the role and efficacy of psychiatric service dogs for military veterans with PTSD at the Nebraska Union auditorium on April 20. The seminar is part of the 69th annual Nebraska Symposium on Motivation coordinated by Jeffrey Stevens, associate professor of psychology and director of Canine Cognition and Human Interaction Lab.
“Military veterans are an ideal population to investigate these effects because service dogs are relatively common in veterans,” Stevens said. “If we discover how service dogs best serve veterans, it can shape and maybe speed up training programs, which would get them to veterans faster.”
PTSD is a mental health disorder that is triggered by having experienced or witnessed traumatic events. Symptoms of PTSD may include intrusive thoughts, avoidance, negative changes in mood and hypervigilance, according to Mayo Clinic.
Even though getting a service dog has become an increasingly popular complementary treatment over the years for veterans suffering from PTSD, Rodriguez said there had been very little empirical evidence to support the benefits of having them. Upon realizing that, Rodriguez and Maggie O'Haire, an associate professor of human-animal interaction at Purdue University, partnered with K9s For Warriors to conduct a total of three studies from 2015 to 2020 to help change that.
Rodriguez’s first study in 2015 required her to gather saliva samples from 75 veterans with service dogs to compare the levels of their cortisol, which is the body’s main stress hormone, against those found in the other 66 veterans who were put on the waitlist to receive service dogs.
Results showed that veterans with service dogs reported better mental health and quality of life compared to those on the waitlist, according to Rodriguez. They felt less socially isolated and were more involved at work.
“They reported less depressive symptoms, less anger and less anxiety,” Rodriguez said. “They were more satisfied with their lives, and they reported more resilience to stress.”
Her second study conducted in 2017 found that veterans valued untrained behaviors in service dogs, such as the ability to give them love, companionship and happiness, as more important than trained tasks, namely calming their anxiety and waking them up from nightmares. Rodriguez said the most important untrained behavior for veterans was the dogs’ ability to give them something to love and to feel loved in return.
“We found that time with a service dog or how many years you've been with your service dog did not relate to how important you viewed the dog,” she said. “But it did relate to how often you use the tasks such that the longer you have your service dog, the less frequently you're using tasks per day.”
The research Rodriguez and O’Haire conducted had contributed to the passing of Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers Act in August 2021. The legislation requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to create a federal service dog referral program and launch a five-year pilot program where veterans with PTSD will help train service dogs for other veterans.
“It's amazing when your research means something and helps the world,” Rodriguez said.
The symposium on motivation, which is free and open to the public, will last for two days from April 21 to April 22 at the Nebraska Union auditorium. It features psychology experts from universities all across the country who will be speaking about their research on canine-human relationships.
Stevens said the symposium is sponsored by Chancellor Ronnie Green through the University of Nebraska Foundation in memory of Professor Cora Friedline.
“Being a dog owner, I've been surprised at interesting research suggesting that there may be important mental and physical health benefits to owning and interacting with dogs,” Stevens said. “But we need strong tests to make sure these benefits are real. If we can find the circumstances in which interacting with dogs is beneficial, we can improve people's lives and the welfare of the dogs.”