The University of Nebraska-Lincoln prides itself on attracting Nebraska natives to its campus, but with out-of-state numbers much lower than similar colleges, UNL is working to increase out-of-state enrollment, but still has a long way to go.
Non-resident and international students make up almost 32% of the student body at UNL. In comparison, Iowa State, the University of Iowa and the University of Kansas all have out-of-state percentages around 40% or higher.
Total enrollment at UNL has fallen from a 10-year high of 26,079 undergraduates in 2017 to 23,805 undergraduates in the fall semester of 2022, an 8.7% decrease.
Additionally, from 2018 to 2022, nonresident enrollment fell from 8,562 to 7,549, a decrease of 11.8%.
Colleges across the nation have experienced declines in both total and nonresident enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there have recently been positive trends that provide hope that numbers will return to normal.
This year, enrollment of first-year students from other states increased 3.6% from last year, according to Leslie Reed, public affairs director at UNL.
Additionally, the Colleges of Journalism, Agricultural Sciences, Business and Engineering all saw double-digit percentage increases in students coming from other states this year.
UNL sends recruiters into every corner of the state of Nebraska; however, the university's presence is rarely seen at events outside of the Midwest and ranks 530 out of 2,183 colleges in terms of geographic diversity.
“As Nebraska is a land-grant institution, UNL prioritizes Nebraska and Nebraskans,” Reed said.
A land-grant university is an institution that provides for the residents of their state. This is done through research-based programs and resources given to in-state residents. The goal of these institutions is to improve the lives of the people within the state.
“We are proud that so many Nebraska high school students make the University of Nebraska-Lincoln their first choice for a college education,” Reed said.
From 2021, first-time freshmen are down 2% and overall total Nebraska residents at UNL is down 1.8%.
With the majority of UNL students coming from within the state, another issue that arises is diversity on campus.
According to U.S. Census data, 87.7% of Nebraska residents are white.
Unsurprisingly, the enrolled student population at UNL is 73.5% White, 7.37% Hispanic, and only 2.64% Black or African American.
However, for the 10th straight year, diversity on campus has increased. 19.4% of Huskers come from diverse backgrounds, an increase from last year’s 18.4%.
For predominantly white states like Nebraska, attracting out-of-state students is very important to diversify the student population.
“Out-of-state students bring diversity of cultural and socio-economic backgrounds and life experiences to our campus,” Reed said.
UNL is making a push to recruit more out-of-state students and is relying on certain aspects of the university to draw them in.
“The Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts and the Kiewit Scholars program for engineering students are two examples of distinctive academic programs that attract students from across the nation,” Reed said. “UNL’s accessibility, affordability and high-quality ‘real world’ learning experiences also are attractive to out-of-state students.”
Chancellor Ronnie Green told Nebraska Today that the decrease in total enrollment was “not unexpected, but they are not the numbers we would want to see.”
“We’re going to continue to dig deep to bring in new students and work to grow our enrollment," Green continued.