The University of Nebraska-Lincoln and University of Nebraska Omaha’s College of Engineering departments celebrated their annual Engineers Week Feb. 19-25.
E-week is a week-long event that has been a University of Nebraska tradition since 1913 and is celebrated in conjunction with the National Engineers Week. During the celebration, engineering students in Lincoln and Omaha come together to celebrate how engineers innovate and improve the world, increase public dialogue about the need for engineers and bring engineering to life for students, educators and families.
The theme this year was “Blast Off!” and was funded by over 20 corporate and industry sponsors.
UNL External and Community Relations Coordinator Phillip Carter said, “It’s one of those events at the College of Engineering where there are months of planning and scheduling, and then it’s here and gone.”
Events throughout the week are entirely planned by student leaders from the Engineering Student Advisory Board from UNL’s City Campus and the Nebraska Engineering Student Council at Omaha for Scott Campus.
Sophomore Gracie Kerr, a mathematics and civil engineering major, and junior Erbey Uribe Che, a computer engineering major, planned the UNL City Campus celebration while Benjamin Bugenhagen, a senior architectural engineering major, coordinated the Omaha celebration.
Kerr and Uribe Che were involved as general members on the E-Week committee last year and now are E-Week co-chairs for UNL’s Engineering Student Advisory Board.
This position grants them several responsibilities: to “coordinate E-Week sponsorship and donations in conjunction with the Omaha campus, lead a committee of students to organize and execute E-Week events and communicate with industry sponsors about E-Week involvement and participation,” they said.
All activities throughout the week couldn’t be done without the help of the sponsors and planning that begins the summer before E-Week.
“E-Week chairs from both the Omaha and Lincoln campuses get together to set up a tentative plan on the direction they want E-Week to go, as well as picking the general theme for that year,” Kerr and Uribe Che said. “Coordination efforts are also made with the College of Engineering to begin updating any necessary websites and getting an updated contact list of prospective sponsors.”
It is at this point they are able to accumulate funds and provide invitations for the following year’s E-Week celebration. Once the E-Week committee knows the budget they are working with, they let their creativity take off.
Student committee members begin planning an event that appeals to them and are responsible for submitting the necessary documents to either UNL or UNO. During E-Week, these committee members are able to showcase their efforts to their fellow classmates by putting on their event.
“The Omaha and Lincoln campuses host several events sponsored and fully funded by industry employers that aim to engage and support all engineering students on the Nebraska campus,” said Kerr and Uribe Che.
“During E-Week 2023, we developed events centered around the theme of “Blast Off!” with a focus on celebrating engineering innovation in exploration and discovery, as well as the diverse approaches to problem solving that every engineering student brings to new challenges.”
A few events that took place during E-Week this year were a panel of professions with industry sponsors for students, a design competition judged by industry representatives, a bingo competition with grocery items as prizes, engineering carnival for students to mingle and celebrate together, bouquet making service event and UNL’s first engineering semi-formal dance.
Both Kerr and Uribe Che expressed the importance of E-Week for students’ futures.
“Because of the sponsorship that E-Week receives, [it] serves as a bridge between engineering industry employers and the students at UNL. The companies who sponsor E-Week financially are offered the opportunity to send representatives to attend events, recruit, and speak directly with students, which in turn offers students the chance to build their network and connect directly with industry,” they said. “We are incredibly grateful for the involvement that several companies and organizations have offered to engineering students throughout E-Week.”
Students not affiliated with UNL or UNO’s College of Engineering can still attend future E-Week events. While events are primarily advertised and catered to engineering students, all University of Nebraska students are welcome to visit events and learn about engineering and the community within the college.
Information about E-Week sponsors and events can be found on UNL’s engineering page as soon as details are known.