After protests in August kicked off a year of campuswide conversation regarding sexual violence at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, students gathered Wednesday evening to support survivors and connect with resources.
End Rape on Campus, an event held by UNL’s Center for Advocacy, Response and Education, was held in The Crib of the Nebraska Union. Resource groups on campus, including Counseling and Psychological Services, Know More, the Huskers Vote Coallition and others provided information at booths, and speakers shared their experiences with sexual violence and their expertise with combatting it.
CARE advocates Lanie Stutz and Melissa Wilkerson spoke during the event, offering statistics about sexual violence on campus and support to survivors.
End Rape on Campus, Wilkerson said, has been a longstanding tradition at UNL. In the past, students would meet behind the union to listen to speakers before marching to the Nebraska State Capitol to hear speeches from legislators on the issue.
But in the wake of a year marked by protests of sexual violence on campus, Wilkerson said, survivors asked CARE for an event directly supportive of survivors that also placedresources and student groups at the forefront.
“We just heard from survivors and people across campus who were connecting with us that said ‘there’s a place for that, and we’re glad that people spoke up and used their voice, but we needed something else, or something in addition to,’” she said.
The fall started with a whirlwind, Stutz said, but the office worked to listen and support all survivors throughout. CARE worked to expand services and connect with new student groups to provide resources, she said
But Wilkerson said it’s important to remember that this work takes lasting effort and happens over time.
“One of the hardest things is that change isn’t quick,” she said, “We want a lot of change and we want it as quick as possible.”
Every person on campus needs to speak up and get involved in their own way on this issue, Wilkerson said. Different individuals have different experiences and talents which can help combat this issue on many fronts, she said.
“You need to figure out where your passion lies and then find the lane that will take you to where you are trying to get,” Wilkerson said.
Emily Hall, a student advocate for CARE, shared that LGBTQ+ students are disproportionately affected by sexual violence, and CARE works to reach out to those communites. She encouraged students to become CARE advocates themselves and get involved with the office.
“Being an ambassador is just being with students who have the same focus as you and want to bring awareness to this issue and stop it on campus,” Hall said.
Kate Riordan, vice president of risk education and well being for the UNL Panhellenic Association, said it’s important for her organization to be involved with the event because they represent 2,300 women on campus
“It’s important for women and people of all genders to not only have that awareness and that education in [the Greek} community,” she said, “but also to know that a council like ours supports them.”
Greek life needs to continue to make the statement that it does not stand for sexual violence, Riordan said, and the community has been having conversations about this all year.
“We’ve started having those steps of conversations, and it started with the Greek summit we had in February, where a lot of our Greek leaders came together and started having that conversation,” she said.
Mariah Johnson, a counselor and outreach coordinator at Counseling and Psychological Services, said the organization chose to participate in the event because they work closely with CARE to provide both individual and group counseling to survivors of sexual violence. She stressed that their services are trauma informed and confidential, and said CAPS counselors are not mandatory Title IX reporters.
“We want to be involved so students know we’re here, and that confidential space is really important,” Johnson said.
Sometimes CARE connects students with CAPS or vice versa depending on their needs, she said. Johnson said all CARE appointments are same day access.
CAPS has a team of counselors specifically trained to deal with trauma and sexual violence, she said, and the organization recognizes the impact this issue has on campus.
Alec Miller, External Vice President of ASUN, spoke at the event and offered personal reflections on interactions with survivors of sexual violence.
“We all love someone who is a survivor of sexual assault, whether we know it or not,” Miller said.
Miller encouraged students to apply for ASUN’s Sexual Assault Task Force, a new standing committee that will work to protect students on campus. Miller said students can apply online or in the ASUN office.
Ken Bartling, Student Chair of the Huskers Vote Coalition, said voting and involvement in state and local politics can be a great way to stand against sexual violence. The coalition will have an event on Thursday, April 7, in the Nebraska Union registering students to vote.
CARE will host several events across April as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The next event will be “What Were You Wearing,” a survivors’ art installation hosted from 2-7 p.m. on April 11-13 in Neihardt Center in Room 118.
CARE can be contacted by phone at 402-472-3553. Wilkerson said CARE is currently located in the Nebraska Union, but will be moving to Neihardt Hall this summer.
CAPS can be reached at 402.472.7450 24/7 for immediate support or to set up an appointment.