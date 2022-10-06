Speaking to an audience of around 30 students and faculty in the Swanson Auditorium on Tuesday evening, UNL Willa Cather Professor of Political Science, Elizabeth Theiss-Morse, made a plea to Americans everywhere: accept and engage with other beliefs, even if you cannot personally respect them.
Employing a medley of psychology, philosophy and data analysis, the second installment in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Arts and Sciences’ “Searching for Common Ground in a Polarized World” series struck at the heart of the interpersonal effects of the rampant political polarization the country has faced over the past decade.
Quoting often from her research book, “Respect and Loathing in American Democracy,” which is currently under review and in pre-publication, Theiss-Morse argued that polarization has become so severe that it has begun to usurp many traditional dividing lines in regards to issues of discrimination, tolerance and identity in America.
“It used to be that people didn’t want their child to marry somebody from a different race or different religion,” Theiss-Morse said. “Now, what we have seen is that people increasingly don’t want their child to marry somebody from the other party.”
The division hasn’t been limited to personal life either. Theiss-Morse presented a graphic showing that partisanship in both Congressional chambers is higher now than it was in the decades following the Civil War.
The chart showed polarization reaching its lowest point at the onset of America’s entry into World War II, with separation increasing considerably after the end of the Vietnam War and the beginning of the Clinton, Obama and Trump administrations, with the data going up until 2021.
Theiss-Morse argued that political leadership may largely be to blame for much of the ongoing polarization. Politicians, she said, often resort to preying on voters’ emotions because, ironically, the political parties have diminished in power, which has led to highly-contested primaries and a need to stand out amongst the pack.
“The parties have tried to sell themselves a lot more,” she said. “Parties used to be more in control of who got to run on the party label…Now it’s a free-for-all.”
One of Theiss-Morse’s notable findings was on how political beliefs affect one’s assumptions of others. She presented bar graphs showing that both Democrats and Republicans tended to underestimate the amount of support the “opposing” side gave to issues they themselves cared about, although no information was given on other party affiliations.
Issues such as equal access to voting and defending religious freedom showed nearly-identical levels of support amongst both parties, although Democrats underestimated Republican support of the former issue by a margin of 52% and Republicans underestimated Democratic support on the latter issue by a margin of 33%.
Beyond this singular example, by and large, Theiss-Morse’s research shared a novel insight known as the “Liberal respect paradox.”
“Democrats tend to have a richer understanding of equality, and they tend to have a greater belief in the idea of equal respect, [yet] they have a harder time giving respect to Republicans [than vice versa],” Theiss-Morse said.
Mutual respect, Theiss Morse said, is a commodity “fundamental to democracy.” However, she differentiated between two types of respect: recognition respect, an acknowledgement that “everyone has intrinsic worth as moral agents,” and civic respect, which encompasses a willingness to listen and engage with differing ideas without political stereotyping and with an acceptance to political power being shared by differing factions.
Beyond what can be done individually, Theiss-Morse pointed to the need for polarization to be addressed on a much broader scale through an educational focus on political diversity and by getting people to “pay less attention to politics.”
“We need to discuss controversial issues in schools where we can teach people how to have these conversations,” Theiss-Morse said. “[And] we need to have politics be less important in [peoples’] lives…We need to scale that back and interact with people as civic friends.”
Most importantly, she said, people must look inward to recognize their own humanity.
“We think we are right 100% of the time,” she said. “These solutions, I think, are geared towards trying to get people to understand that they are fallible, and that they might not always be right.”