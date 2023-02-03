Amid Czech folk music and socializing, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln welcomed the ambassador of the Czech Republic to Nebraska during a diplomatic mission dinner party at the Nebraska East Union on Wednesday.
The goal of the event was to celebrate Czech culture in and outside of Nebraska, showcase the collaboration between the Czech Republic and the state thus far and highlight connections the Czech embassy hopes to make with the state in the future.
The dinner began with a welcome of Czech folk music played by members of Milligan, Nebraska’s Czech brass band, followed by the United States and Czech national anthems that were sung by Miss Czech-Slovak second runner up, Cecilia Minchow.
Following a buffet style dinner, a variety of guests spoke on topics including how Czech heritage is celebrated in Nebraska, the Nebraska National Guard’s partnership with the Czech Republic and what the Czech language department at UNL does to engage students.
Nebraska’s Secretary of State, Robert Evnen, spoke on the international interest of the state of Nebraska and the Czech Republic where he awarded Miloslav Stašek, the ambassador of the Czech Republic to the U.S., with honorary Nebraskan citizenship.
“All taxes are waived your Excellency,” Evnen joked. “Be it further known that said honorary citizen of Nebraska shall be expected to consider the great state of Nebraska your home away from home to the extent that frequent visits to Nebraska are encouraged in order to renew old acquaintances, meet new Nebraskans and keep current on Nebraska’s remarkable progress and growth.”
Stašek also spoke during the dinner where he discussed the importance of the Czech Republic’s partnership with the Nebraska National Guard, the embassy’s goal to gain more collaboration in business and agriculture and the pride he feels for how Czech citizens have welcomed refugees from Ukraine.
“I was also amazed by the scale of collaboration we are having between the Czech Republic and Nebraska. Of course one of the many major reasons for our visit is to commemorate the 30 years of very intensive collaboration between the National Guard of Nebraska and Czech Army,” Stašek said.
Last September, as part of their collaboration, Nebraska Air National Guard Airmen participated in a military exercise in the Czech Republic.
In addition to speaking about the connections the embassy has already made, Stašek discussed plans to work with the university on joint projects to bring new innovation to Czech agriculture through areas such as genetics and biochemistry.
“Agriculture is a very important segment of our economy. I'm planning to visit your university tomorrow,” he said. “I will be speaking to the top management of the university, and we will definitely be searching for some new opportunities, new projects, to bring on the table and to have the regular exchange of the students, teachers and to work on the joint projects as well.”
Accompanied by pianist Denis Plutalov, Rachel Sweeney, a second-year doctoral student at UNL, sang pieces from two operas written by Czech composer Antonín Dvořák to celebrate Czech culture and its presence in Nebraska.
“The first one is a love song. The second one, if you are not familiar with the opera, basically take The Little Mermaid and place it in the Czech Republic, and she is singing to the moon saying ‘Please tell my lover that I love him and I want to be with him,’” Sweeney said.
In a continued effort to welcome members of the embassy as well as create student connections, Jan Woska, the Czech cultural attaché for the Czech embassy, and Sharon Valasek, the honorary consul for Kansas and Missouri, spoke about their involvement with both the embassy and how they create engagement with Czech culture.
Woska spent his time connecting with students about their experience with Czech culture and language as well as spoke to them about the opportunities available to them to study abroad and gain more cultural ties to the Czech Republic.
“If any of you are motivated enough to go study Czech in the Czech Republic believe it or not, there is a great chance to do so,” Woska said. “Every summer we have 2-4 week courses for people from our community.”
Across both events, there was a sense of pride and joy in sharing Czech culture that was focused on building new and long lasting connections with the Nebraska community.