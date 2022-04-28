Content Warning: This article discusses sexual violence.
About 40 people gathered Wednesday evening outside the east side of Memorial Stadium to hear speakers and march in resistance to sexual violence at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for Denim Day.
Denim Day originated in Italy in reference to a high profile sexual assault case there in 1999. Since then, denim has been worn each year on April 27 to affirm and support survivors of sexual violence.
The Center for Advocacy, Response and Education at UNL also hosted a trivia night in the Nebraska Union to commemorate the day.
Grace Partridge, a senior management major, said she helped to organize the protest because UNL has failed to follow through on promises made regarding sexual assault. The administration made several commitments last fall, she said, but has lacked follow through.
The protest’s corresponding website lists three specific failed promises, alleging that UNL failed to double it’s CARE advocates, failed to hire a director of education on sexual assault, and failed to set up peer training programs on the issue.
Mary Foster, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Panhellenic Association Executive Council, also spoke at the event, said there’s been meaningful conversations within greek life about the issue of sexual violence, more needs to happen across the board on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in greek life.
“I may not have time to see the change before I graduate,” Foster said, “but I hope the people who come behind me will.”
The group also marched through campus to the Nebraska Union plaza, where Partridge spoke again, this time referencing her experience on campus. Along the way, chants of “no means no” and other slogans were heard. Protesters walked southbound toward R Street and then under the overhang at Love Library.
Partridge said she heard horror stories about sexual assault as soon as she arrived at UNL, and was warned about certain men and greek houses within the first week. But on this campus, she said, there’s a tired old cycle of “something bad happens, a statement is made and nothing is done.”
“Everyone on this campus thinks it’s somebody else’s problem,” she said.
Partridge said she thinks campus officials lack the will to make meaningful change.
“I hate to put it on something so simple, but they don’t care,” she said.
The conversation on campus has had to go on longer than necessary, Partridge said, and there’s no more excuses for this to continue on campus unchecked. In response to hiring difficulties for these positions, she said, it’s a matter of valuing what the positions are worth.
“Pay people in higher education more,” she said.
Peer-led consent training is a critical part of moving forward, Partridge said, and Nebraska University President Ted Carter promised it after being asked by students last fall, but it’s time to see progress on the issue.
Partridge said these issues don’t come from a lack of student involvement, but rather from a lack of administrative direction. But as she leaves UNL and graduates, she’s confident others will continue the fight to make campus a safer place.
“I showed up today because I’ve been here for four years and I haven’t seen anything change,” she said. “Girls are still being warned about the same fraternities on campus, girls are still buying pepper spray from Amazon their first week of school.”
But the high number of underclassmen at the protest gave Partridge hope, she said.
“I think the legacy of this moving forward is just to keep those conversations happening, to continually remind administration this isn’t over,” she said.