Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks will be competing against Rep. Mike Flood, a Republican, for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District seat on Tuesday.
This follows a previous 53-47% loss to Flood in June’s special election, which determined who would serve the 6 months remaining in Jeff Fortenberry’s term following his resignation.
The 1st District encompasses parts of eastern Nebraska, including all of Lincoln, and has not had a Democratic leader since 1967.
Pansing Brooks began representing Nebraska’s 28th District, which covers part of Lincoln, in 2014 and served a second term in 2018. In the Nebraska Legislature, she introduced and passed bills including those that protect juvenile legal representation, mandate human trafficking informational posters in casinos and created the Mental Health Crisis Hotline Task Force.
In her campaign, Pansing Brooks has put emphasis on reproductive rights, student debt relief, workforce development and immigration reform, while working to be a bipartisan representative, she said.
“I'm very concerned about the political divide we're in right now,” Pansing Brooks said. “I'm concerned about the fact that we see each other as enemies if we disagree. We've got to find good common ground. We've got to work together to find the best answers for all the issues that affect all Americans and Nebraskans.”
When representing students, she stressed the importance of student loan relief and called for increased provisions from Pell grants. When these grants were introduced in 1973, they covered 80% of a student’s four-year education. Today, they cover less than 30%, which Pansing Brooks said is “terrible.”
She also highlighted her Emerging Leaders Advisory Council, which focuses on forming connections with leaders at local colleges and universities. Through that, she said she wants to be part of what is happening at the college level.
“Every time I talk to young people, I get excited,” Pansing Brooks said. “We have to get young people engaged and moving forward. Move people that are older, like me, out. It's time for young people to really help this country thrive and to bring us back together to help our economy and be kinder to one another.”
Pansing Brooks said a key issue of concern for young people is protecting access to birth control. In an Oct. 2 debate with Flood, she said she was “the only candidate fighting for reproductive rights.”
“Politicians are not medically trained,” she said. “They do not get to pretend that they are doctors or medical professionals and should not be making those decisions in the exam room. It's really important for young people to be able to make these decisions.”
Workforce development was another point of concern, for which Pansing Brooks pointed to immigration reform as a potential solution.
She is adamantly opposed to the southern border wall and called for more paths to citizenship for immigrants crossing the southern border.
“These are fabulous young people that are part of our economy — they're paying taxes,” Pansing Brooks said. “We have got to do a better job helping them have a path to citizenship so they can become part of our workforce or our economy.”
Pansing Brooks highlighted the importance of young people educating themselves and voting in this upcoming election. People between the ages of 18 and 29 generally turn out more than 10 points lower than those 30 and older.
“Our right to vote is almost sacred,” she said. “We have to recognize that people have fought and died for that right. I just hope the students get out. I hope students recognize how important it is. Their freedoms are at stake.”