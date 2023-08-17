Dee Dee Anderson may be the next Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, according to Nebraska Today. Her selection is pending approval by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. She would take office on September 5, 2023.
Anderson was most recently the Special Advisor to the President and Vice President for Student Affairs at the University of Southern Mississippi. She supervised professional staff, student employees, several university departments and a $36 million budget. She was also a professor of practice for the School of Education in the College of Education and Human Sciences, according to Nebraska Today.
“I am honored to lead the Student Affairs division at UNL and eager to work with its committed staff and university leadership to shape and promote the vision of a fully integrated student experience across campus in alignment with the commitment to every person and every interaction matters,” said Anderson to Nebraska Today. “I look forward to building upon a culture where all students have a voice, their voices are heard, and they have an opportunity for growth and success.”
UNL Chancellor Rodney Bennett, who was appointed in June, most recently served as president of the same institution as Anderson.