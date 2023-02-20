Andrew Belser, the dean of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, feels that leadership has always been his natural calling despite being an introvert.
When he was 23, Belser wasn’t sure what his future looked like outside of his desire to work with high school students. During a visit with a career counselor, he said his counselor instantly identified him as a leader, even going far enough to predict he would end up as the head of a college.
As someone who identifies as “100% on the introvert scale,” Belser’s journey through leadership, while not traditional, has come to him completely naturally.
“One of the ways I came to terms with being an introvert but being a natural leader is through my life, as leadership comes to me over and over and over,” Belser said. “And I finally just accepted it. I definitely did not aim to be a dean.”
For example, as a professor of movement, voice and acting at Pennsylvania State University, Belser said he was brought on with the intention to spend some of his time developing an Arts and Design Research Incubator.
Although he had the understanding that the program would be just a part of his teaching job there, throughout his first semester, his job description progressively changed from a professor to primarily being the central developer of this program. This studio still exists today and provides funding and support to arts and design projects at the school.
“I’ve had to own a sense and a style of leadership in my life,” Belser said.
Belser has also worked at the University of Arizona as a director and professor in their School of Theatre, Film and Television and as the founding director of the Gravity Project, a professional theater company.
With the Gravity Project, Belser directed numerous plays, including “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Our Town” and “Return,” a piece he wrote much of. He described his directing process as similar to making a film, in which the focus is collaborating with others to create a unique experience.
“I bet when I retire from being a dean, maybe I'll direct something. I don't know,” Belser said “I think I've directed enough plays in my life that I don't have an ego around it.”
Belser said he believes “the best leaders are collaborators,” and that he doesn’t work from a top-down perspective, opting to learn and gather input from members of each department at the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts.
“I don't walk into my day thinking I know the answers,” Belser said. “I walk in full of questions and full of wonder. I’m always ready to let the smartest person in the room be somebody else.”
Something he learned through his career in leadership is that having a solid work-life balance, while difficult, is necessary to stay alert for his staff. Belser said he struggles with taking personal time but emphasized that taking breaks is necessary to guide others.
“Burnout is real, and it doesn't serve anybody,” Belser said. “I have to force myself to take time off and not feel like I'm missing something or should be always working. That's a hard thing.”
Belser begins each day with an hour of meditation, something he struggled with for 20-30 years. During his time at the University of Arizona, he and a friend would meet every morning and work up from 30 minutes to an hour progressively.
He also carries with him a Zuni fetish, a small carving depicting animals made by the Zuni people, which is a bear.
The bear has an arrow that goes from his mouth toward his heart. It can stand up straight or be faced in a bowing position, which Belser says is meant to represent power and compassion.
“When I know I'm going to have a tough meeting, I’ll hold the bear to remind myself that it's okay,” Belser said. “Keep an open mind, open heart. Bring the bear with you.”
Belser said he currently averages 10 hours of work a day, with around 4 each day on a typical weekend.
While he said that there “is no typical week” as a dean, he’s currently spending his time hiring new directors for the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film and the Glenn Korff School of Music, figuring out how to spend money gained by endowments and working on special interest projects.
One of those projects is a collaboration with The Open String, a nonprofit that provides quality string instruments to music education programs for 10 and 12-year-old children who might be unable to afford violins. He said they are working with the organization to learn to create these instruments at UNL to distribute in-state.
Because the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts benefits from being an endowed college, meaning the school gets a large amount of funding from donations in perpetuity, a large part of Belser’s job revolves around organizing with donors to fund programs. He said endowments allow students to have more scholarships, programmatic support and travel opportunities.
A large part of the job, he said, is connecting with donors in different ways.
“You're sort of maintaining relationships with donors and trying to understand, okay, what's their interest?” Belser said. “What do they want to support? What do they want their legacy to be?”
Because he is only in his second semester at the school, Belser said his days involve a lot of listening and preparation. As a newer presence, he said he has learned to never trust his first impression of someone, as he is constantly surprised by people he works with as he gets to know them.
Belser emphasized that, when working with so many people, he has to prioritize listening and providing support when his professors may be frustrated. He said that, although he can’t always provide a solution, being an open ear for his staff has created understanding in a newer environment.
One of Belser’s primary goals is simply to make a staff member or a student feel more valued.
“I think that's just human nature,” Belser said. “People want to go to work and feel like they're heard.”