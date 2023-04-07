A pair of shoes can have one of the biggest impacts on a person’s life, yet many individuals go without this basic necessity due to financial hardship. One organization and its partners in the Lincoln and Omaha area has created a campaign to combat this very issue.
Cornhusker Bank’s “Day Without Shoes” was created to help raise awareness for members of the community who cannot afford footwear for themselves or their family.
The campaign is held every April and encourages the community to donate their shoes, new or used, to help struggling families.
The campaign is running April 3rd to April 15th in Lincoln, and April 24th to May 6th in Omaha.
Nebraska Innovation Campus is a partner for “Day Without Shoes.” Those interested in donating can bring their shoes to Suite 1100, or Nebraska Nova’s office, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.
Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to do so, according to event organizer Carissa Bullock.
“They really need groups to help come and sort the shoes after they pick them up,” Bullock said. “Distribution day too [April 28]. I mean, they need as many hands on deck as possible.”
Those wishing to volunteer can contact Cornhusker Bank or the People’s City Mission.