Rodney D. Bennett, priority candidate for chancellor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, took questions from the public Thursday afternoon at Varner Hall. Across three different forums, Bennett, who has a doctorate in education, responded to audience members both in-person and over Zoom to illustrate his capacity to lead UNL.
A Daily Nebraskan reporter attended two of Thursday’s three forums:
Graduate Student/Graduate Student Assembly Forum
Student/Association of Students of the University of Nebraska Forum
Bennett previously served as the first Black president of the University of Southern Mississippi for nine years. On May 22, University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter announced Bennett the priority candidate for the position of UNL chancellor. Bennett is participating in this week’s forums as part of a 30-day vetting period required by state law, which will end on June 22.
Investing in graduate student success
Bennett said that as chancellor of USM he had two goals related to graduate students: moving up in national rankings and increasing research activity to the highest levels possible. These goals required USM to improve the graduate student experience and give grads the resources they needed to succeed. Over the course of his leadership at USM, Bennett said he invested in graduate students in seven ways:
Improving and helping develop affordable graduate student housing in conjunction with the city of Hattiesburg
“I think housing is a stressful opportunity for a lot of people to figure out,” Bennett said.
Increasing graduate student stipends to elevate their experience
Revising the graduate student health plan
Upgrading access to technology, giving some graduate students laptops
Making facilities and lab-spaces more graduate-student friendly
Ensuring senior faculty were mentoring graduate students to their goals
Supporting graduate students’ professional development
Some graduate students pressed Bennett on whether the Graduate Student Assembly would have direct access to him to resolve issues that could not be resolved by individuals lower in his potential administration. Bennett said that the GSA should consider establishing a working relationship with other high-level administrators, in the event that he is unavailable to resolve their issues.
Bennett said that graduate students who are being abused should have a space to express their concerns. He would make it a goal to make it possible for students to come forward to report wrongdoing without facing adverse actions.
Dealing with the possibility of graduate student unionization
Bennett said that he would not hinder unionization but would not actively support unionization either, and that he would work with any union formed by graduate students. Regardless of whether he was speaking to a union representative or any other graduate student, Bennett said he would treat everyone with the same respect.
To prevent unionization, Bennett said that he wants to create a culture where unionization is not the only means to cause change. In his experience, Bennett said he has been open to conversations with graduate students to make changes.
One graduate student said to Bennett that graduate students are paying student fees and not able to take advantage of the things they pay for. Bennett replied that if that is the case, it is alarming to him.
Working with different student governments
Bennett said that he has worked closely with student governments in the past, including consulting student body presidents on student fee increases. Should he become chancellor, Bennett said he would want students to have voting power in decision-making at the top levels of the university.
“My work is centered around your success. The ability to be connected to you, to hear from you and to know what you want from your university is the primary reason that I want to be chancellor here, and the primary reason that I was president of the University of Southern Mississippi,” Bennett said.
Is UNL a stepping stone?
Bennett, 56, said he would like to lead UNL for about 10 years and then leave the role of chancellor. He said he has a record of staying at institutions for about a decade each.
Bennett led USM from 2013-2022, and before that he held different senior-level roles at the University of Georgia in Athens from 2001-2013.
After leaving UNL, Bennett said he wants to retire at 67.