As part of a 30-day vetting process, Rodney D. Bennett, priority candidate for chancellor, is engaging with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln community by participating in a week full of forums. Each forum targets a specific interest group on campus and is open to the public.
Bennett, who holds a doctorate in education, described himself as a “long-term guy,” saying the multiple-years-long contract that would be offered to him if he receives the position won’t be long enough. He said he needs time to understand where to specifically make large impacts.
Previously, Bennett led the University of Southern Mississippi as their first Black president. Before then, he worked for over a decade at the University of Georgia across different senior leadership roles.
"I'm the person that wants to buy the small potted plant, because I'm gonna be around to watch it grow into a big tree," Bennett said.
On the third day five forums occurred. The Daily Nebraskan reporters attended each one.
College of Business
Student Affairs Division
Open Forum
Education and Human Sciences
Staff Senate Forum
Three large challenges
Bennett defined the three largest challenges facing the university:
Legislative impact
“The impact that legislative decisions are having on higher education is something that I think we really are going to have to get our arms around and try to figure out how to address,” he said. “I think it's becoming increasingly difficult for us to operate and accomplish the goals that we need to accomplish.”
University finances
“The need for us to find alternative funding sources increases every semester or every year,” Bennett said. “So the ways in which we're able to generate revenue and appropriate resources from the state through the Board Office is something that's of concern to me.”
Recruiting pipeline
“We all know that the number of high school students is declining, which means the number of college-ready and college-interested high school students is declining,” he said.
Bennett said other priorities include focusing on academic freedom and maintaining tenure for staff.
Interacting with students
Bennett sees himself as a chancellor who is only here to serve, promote and advance the success of students. He described his interactions with students as genuine, ongoing, fun and inspirational.
In his time working in different administrative roles, Bennett’s relationships with students have led to him being invited to more weddings than he can count, he said. Although he tells students that he’s too old to be a groomsman, multiple have asked him to read scripture during the service.
“An affirmation of my relationship with a student is that, on one of their most special days, they think about you and remember you in such a way that they want you to be a part of that particular time in their life,” Bennett said.
He said that this was the case at the University of Georgia, Winthrop University, and the University of Southern Mississippi, and he believes that would be the case again at UNL. Bennett served as dean of students at Winthrop University from 1998-2001.
To connect with students, Bennett said he would initially follow previous Chancellor Ronnie Green’s precedent as he builds his own unique relationship with UNL. At USM, he said he expected all vice presidents and academic deans to attend and participate in as many student activities as possible.
Mental health
Bennett said UNL needs to prioritize students’ mental and physical health because it’s key to their success.
At USM, he said he appropriated as much money to the advancement of mental health and wellness facilities as he did to all other areas of the university. He also said he increased funding for mental health providers and social workers for students. Bennett said he would continue to prioritize health and wellness at UNL.
Student protests and working with the state legislature
When asked how he might handle a large-scale crisis like a protest, Bennett said that he pays attention to campus issues so that he isn’t caught off guard by protests. He said that when he sees a group of students petitioning, he asks them specifically what they hope to accomplish. From there, he said he works to point them in the right direction.
Bennett said that his form of political protest doesn’t involve standing in a picket line at the capital. Instead, he said he’d visit the legislature and engage in conversations with lawmakers to protest legislation that is harmful to the university.
“I use my relationships and my access as my platform to initiate the change that I'm hoping to initiate, but other people do it differently,” Bennett said.
While at USM, Bennett worked through the Mississippi legislature to change the state flag of Mississippi, which, at the time, contained the Confederate battle emblem. He made the decision for USM to stop flying the state flag until the design was changed.
“As a Black man in Mississippi, removing the state flag from the campus, I’ve been on the front line in a real way with people calling my house about what they were going to do to me and my children,” Bennett said. “So on this issue, I know what I'm talking about.”
Budget deficit
Bennett continued to discuss the UNL budget deficit in each forum, saying he’s been working with budget reductions for 10 years during his time as the University of Southern Mississippi president.
During those 10 years balancing USM’s budget deficits, Bennett said he was able to find improvement in the school. In his time, he brought the school from R2 to R1, which means it was operating at the highest level of research activity.
"I've always been in a budget reduction or budget cutting space," he said. "It felt familiar to me in some odd way because I know what it means to do the things that we're going to have to do because I've been doing them for the last 10 years."
While dealing with the USM budget, he said they streamlined their six universities down to four. Bennett added that he made all decisions alongside a group of over 65 staff members, each of who provided input on how these decisions affected students and the community.
As a self-defined decisive decision maker, Bennett emphasized he understands they’re working within a limited amount of time for the budget situation. He’s said he’s focused on making the process to define these budgetary issues more efficient.
“I like for things to sort of move along,” he said.
Volleyball stadium scandal
During his time as USM president, Bennett experienced a controversial mismanagement of funds that were supposed to go toward a volleyball stadium.
He said that he met with Brett Favre, a former USM quarterback, and Favre said he would fund 100% of a volleyball arena, as he wanted to build the facility for his daughter to play at the school. He took his word, shook his hand and trusted him to move forward to the Board Office for approval, he said.
“I had gotten a handshake and a man's word,” he said. “I went on about my business as president and really didn't think anything else about it.”
Upon discovering that the athletic director was looking for additional funding outside of Favre, Bennett said building the arena was no longer possible, as it wasn’t what he agreed to. Despite this, Favre and the director used outside counsel to come up with a funding model that was eventually approved by the State Attorney General’s Office.
USM proceeded to construct the facility, but in 2020 the state auditor discovered an alleged misuse of outside funds coming from the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Funds going toward the stadium and Favre. Upon learning this, Bennett said Favre offered to pay the money back that was questionably received and then offered to put the same amount of money into a scholarship account. Both offers were denied, he said.
Although he was the sitting president, Bennett said he has not been accused of any wrongdoing or inappropriate behavior and still believes that he took every step to double check that Favre was funding the project the right way.
“A person looks me in the eye and shakes my hand and gives me their word that they're going to do something and that did not occur,” Bennett said. “I still to this day have an issue with that.”