The editor-in-chief of The Daily Nebraskan, Zekiel Williams, announced his resignation in a statement to senior staff members on Tuesday.
The Daily Nebraskan Publications Board named Rebecca Hummel, the current managing editor, as interim editor-in-chief.
Hummel, a senior journalism major, joined The Daily Nebraskan newsroom in April of 2021 as a news reporter and copy editor. She was promoted to slot editor in Aug. 2021 and later senior reporter on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion beat.
In spring of 2022, Hummel took on the role of assistant news editor, and was later named managing editor for the 2022-23 school year.
"Although we will be losing Zeke as our leader, I am excited and prepared to take on the position of editor-in-chief here at The Daily Nebraskan. I love my time here at The Daily Nebraskan and feel honored to join the list of leaders the publication has had,” Hummel said in a statement. “As I move into this position, I am beyond grateful to have a staff that supports me and a long list of alumni who have offered resources to make the organization thrive and grow."