As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “Why is [an] NCard required to access Andersen Hall?”
The College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced on March 13 that Andersen Hall can only be accessed by NCard beginning March 22. Access will be granted to anyone with an NCard from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at both east and west entrances. Only CoJMC students, faculty and staff are allowed to enter the building after 7 p.m.
The announcement stated that this sudden decision was made to “ensure the safety and security of students, faculty and staff.” CoJMC Dean Shari Veil said the requirement was implemented due to repeated unwelcome presences in Anderson Hall.
“We moved to N-card access because we have had individuals enter Andersen Hall without a college-related purpose and have had to call the police to have them removed from the building,” Veil said.
Haley Hamel, business and operations manager, said these recurring situations had made everyone working in the building feel unsafe.
“We want our community to be and feel safe while attending class or working in Andersen Hall,” Hamel said.
While college guests can ring the doorbell beside the west entrance to enter, students who forgot their NCard will not be granted access into the building using the doorbell.
“Moving to N-card access ensures those who are in the building are associated with the university or are an official visitor to the college,” Veil said.