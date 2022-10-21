As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “Why aren’t Lime electric scooters allowed on campus?”
Earlier this semester, the City of Lincoln finalized a contract with Lime to bring electric scooters back to the city as part of their ScooterLNK initiative after a pilot program proved successful in the year prior.
The new scooters can be used through the Lime app between the hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. in a majority of the area between South Street and Huntington Avenue — excluding large portions of both City and East campuses.
According to the UNL mobility policy, motorized scooters — including those personally owned by students — are only allowed on campus streets and are prohibited on all other areas, including sidewalks.
The policy also states that users must have a valid driver’s license.
“The campus mobility policy strives for a balance in supporting alternative means of transportation and pedestrian safety,” said Emily Deeker, director of campus planning and environment. “The university is not planning any amendments to the policy at this time.”
A map of the operating areas for motorized scooters can be found here.