As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “How [does] the university decide how much a class is worth?”
Priority registration has opened up for the Fall 2022 semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Academic advisors’ schedules are filling up, and professors’ inboxes are spilling over with questions from potential students, like deciding between five-credit-hour Human Anatomy or zero- or one-credit-hour Introduction to Pickleball.
Each credit hour counts as about either an hour of instruction and two hours of homework each week for a semester or other period of time, or as two hours of other academic work — lab work and studio work, for example — each week for fifteen weeks.
According to an email from the Office of the University Registrar, the task of deciding how much a class is worth in credit falls on individual departments and colleges. The University Curriculum Committee is in charge of approving the classes developed by departments and colleges.
David Woodman, professor of practice in the School of Biological Sciences, said a number of factors determine a class’s credit worth, such as how other academic institutions value similar classes. Classes are also credited in order to fulfill pre-professional requirements, in regards to how often a class meets, class content, and whether a class is a lecture, lab or recitation.
“Most often faculty may have played a role in the past in existing courses,” Woodman said in an email, “and will use all the criteria listed above to determine future courses.”
Classes valued at either zero or one credits allow students who don’t need or want another academic credit to choose to take a class for zero credit, according to Jess Wagner, assistant director for instruction, aquatics and risk management for Campus Recreation — however, the course requirements remain the same for students who choose a zero credit option.
“These one-credit classes can be the difference between receiving scholarship dollars, eligibility, F-1 status, graduating on time OR not,” Wagner said in an email. “I know, without a shadow of a doubt, that these classes contribute to the success of students by giving them options to stay at UNL and complete their degrees on time."