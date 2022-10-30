Editor’s note: This story mentions sexual assault.
According to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department, an investigation is ongoing into an alleged sexual assault that occurred during the early hours of Sunday morning.
Authorities have identified the suspect as a white male, 19 to 22 years old, with a short stature and dark hair.
The alleged incident occurred between 12:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on Sunday in the area of campus northwest of 12th and R Streets, which is encompassed by Richards, Hamilton and Architecture Halls as well as the Sheldon Museum of Art.
Students were alerted to the situation in an email sent by UNLPD Sunday evening.
UNLPD Sergeant Craig Teply said the department is still in the early stages of its investigation and is not at liberty to provide any additional details at this time.
If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault or violence, you can reach out to UNL’s Center for Advocacy, Response and Education at care@unl.edu or 402-472-3553, Institutional Equity and Compliance at 402-472-3417 or Counseling and Psychological Services at 402-472-7450 for additional resources.