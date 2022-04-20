A new crime scene house for the forensic science program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln helps prepare students for working at actual crime scenes.
Michael Adamowicz, director of the forensic science program, said when he was interviewed for his job position in 2016, he proposed the idea for a new crime scene house for the forensic science program.
The forensic science program had a crime scene house, but Adamowicz said it was in “really dreadful condition.” He said the university had plans of demolishing the building, but Adamowicz urged in this job interview that having a crime scene house is a standard asset of a good forensic science program. Construction on the property began in 2018, he said.
This semester, students were able to work on a simulated homicide case at the crime scene house, Adamowicz said. He said having a crime scene house opens up many opportunities for students to practice with different simulated crime scenes, which in turn helps them become more prepared for real crime scenes they will work on in the future.
“We can do anything we can imagine,” Adamowicz said. “That's the nice thing about having that space and having it open is that we can mold it into anything our imaginations can come up with.”
In the new crime scene house, there is a living room, bathroom and a bedroom on the first floor, Adamowicz said. There is also a kitchen area, but it is currently just an empty space that students can use to stage before they go into one of the rooms, he said.
There is a metal spiral staircase that goes up to a small second floor, he said. There used to be a partition wall, so it was turned into two small bedrooms, but they opened it up into a slightly bigger space, Adamowicz said. The upstairs is not being used for scenes, but it is being used for storage and electronics, he said.
“It’s a pretty standard, small single family dwelling,” he said.
Outside of the house includes a yard and a car that can also be used for different types of crime scenes, he said.
Adamowicz said the house will mostly be used by upper level forensic science students, but students in the Introduction to Forensic Science course will be able to go there at least once.
“It gives more hands-on real-life experience to the students versus something we can just replicate in a classroom,” Molly Reil, associate professor of practice, said.
Before the construction of the new crime scene house was finished, Adamowicz said the program used a small room in the basement of Philly Hall to simulate crime scenes. He said it was inefficient because only two students could work in the room at a time.
“We can’t do a whole lot with it,” he said. “It’s very cramped. People were spending their whole class period just standing around the hall waiting to get into the room to do their 10 minutes of work.”
With the new crime scene house, Adamowicz said everyone is able to be involved because there is enough space inside as well as outside.
“It’s better because it’s more realistic and it’s a much better use of space,” he said.
Adamowicz said he would like to open up the house as a training facility for local law enforcement and for UNL’s Police Department as well.
“That’s an option that we’re going to explore as well as to offer it to them, especially in the summer when we don’t have students out there,” he said. “We’re trying to share it in other ways to get as much as we can out of it.”
Riel said students have enjoyed working at the crime scene house so far and are ready for more experiences there.
“The students are really excited to have something like that within our program again,” Riel said. “I think they’re looking forward to more real life scenarios that they’re able to experience and interact with.”