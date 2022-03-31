With energy imports being banned from Russia due to their invasion of Ukraine, many nations around the world, including the United States, the European Union and other European countries, are facing a price hike in crude oil and natural gas.
According to CNN Business, the ban on Russia’s oil imports isn’t the major issue for the U.S., but it remains a major issue for Europe as a whole. In 2021, only 3.3% of the U.S. oil imports were from Russia, which is the equivalent of 90,000 barrels of crude oil per day. However, 60% of Europe's oil imports were from Russia.
Even though the U.S. consumes a small percentage of Russian oil, many have been wondering why there has been a sudden price hike in gas from an average of $2.869 last year to $4.236 this year. Many factors account for rising gas prices; regardless, the price of oil is determined on an international level. Because oil is bought and shipped through the global market, oil prices proportionally affect all nations.
Uchechukwu Jarrett, University of Nebraska-Lincoln assistant professor in the economics department, said he believes that there was a steady climb of gas prices even before the Russian invasion.
“It’s sort of a gray area as to whether or not they got as high as they did because of the sanctions. It may not necessarily be because of the sanctions, it could have been anticipatory. However, first and foremost, there was already this ticking price of oil going on,” he said.
David Aiken, UNL professor of agricultural economics, said there is a perception of an oil shortage. Rather, there is less production with high demand. He said this may well be a temporary crisis that could be resolved in the coming months if imports are directed elsewhere.
Chris Mann, UNL assistant professor of practice in the economics department, said he believes gas prices were already growing even before the war began in Russia due to ongoing inflation. He attributed part of the issue to the COVID-19 pandemic beginning in 2019 when there was a lot less production, leading to permanent effects on the global economy. With transportation, Mann said people started to travel more after the pandemic restrictions eased, and companies were unprepared for the sudden demand.
“The problem is that we had asymmetric recovery, so the recovery didn’t all occur around the world at the exact same time,” Mann said. “Some areas, for example the U.S., recovered more quickly than other nations. As a consequence, it has made it difficult for firms to plan ahead, which has created this ever growing house of cards.”
Mann said he foresees this issue of inflation and rising gas prices potentially continuing for the rest of the year.
“Why prices grow in the first place is driven in large part by what people think is going to happen in the near future,” Mann said. “If I expect prices to continue to grow, then that’s going to create a self-fulfilling prophecy. These beliefs about the future are sometimes the biggest drivers of current price inflation.”
Although the lack of oil imports from Russia has imposed a massive economic ordeal, there are a few solutions that countries could explore to combat the issue to regulate gas prices, according to Jarrett, Mann and Aiken.
Jarrett discussed the few alternative pathways for governments and oil incorporations, but these options develop long-term solutions that could have negative implications in the future. For example, the U.S. could partner with other oil rich nations such as Venezuela or make a deal with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. However, with these kinds of contracts, there’s the risk of depending on these nations for an essential resource, Jarrett said.
Another idea Jarrett mentioned is developing domestic oil production by tapping into the Keystone Pipeline, but the main drawbacks would be significant environmental concerns and violation of Native American land that belongs to the Gros Ventre and Assiniboine tribes.
While pivoting to other nations for oil, Jarrett and Mann said that adopting cleaner energy sources, such as solar and electric energy could be effective to reduce reliance on gas.
“Ford for example, Ford F-150 is the highest selling car on the entire planet, and it’s a huge part of what actually consumes gas, but they are making an electric version. This movement and embrace of cleaner energy will ultimately lower the demand the U.S. has for these foreign oil sources,” Jarrett said.
Mann said that one short-term solution to handle the gas crisis is to set a price ceiling, where the government creates a mandated price cap that sellers need to abide by. He said this isn’t a viable option in the long run because it disincentives companies to produce enough to cover the demand.
“It’s tough for people on fixed incomes who have to drive to get to work, and they’re the ones that pay the highest price,” Aiken said. “This is an inconvenience for those people, but it’s not that we’re dealing with a shortage. It’s just one of those things to worry and kind of grit your teeth and get through it, but know that in a few months, it will be back to where it was.”