When Wendy Beio opened Lincoln’s first bouldering gym with her husband, Matt, in June 2021, she was looking forward to providing the same space for Lincolnites that climbing created for her during her years in undergrad.
“The climbing community has been so supportive and it’s unlike any other space I’ve been in,” Beio said.
She moved from Kansas City to Lincoln to study at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in biochemistry and psychology. She took up climbing while earning her first degree, a hobby that she’s continued for eight years. But as her undergraduate years came to an end, she realized that joining the workforce was not for her.
“By the time that I was getting ready to apply to things — the next step,” Beio said, “I realized I didn’t think that was the right path for me.”
She began looking deeper into what research and graduate school could do for her and found a psychology lab at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln that fit her interests. She joined Rick Bevins’ lab as an undergraduate and continued working with the lab through the beginning of her graduate studies. She later graduated with a doctorate in psychology in 2021.
“I found a lot of passion in figuring out how to connect behavior and drug research,” Beio said.
Climbing became a passion for Beio too — she even met her husband through the activity. Together, their love for climbing inspired and motivated them to open the first bouldering gym in Lincoln, MW Climbing, even with no prior business experience.
“There came a point where we decided that we wanted to build our own climbing gym,” Beio said. “And we wanted to make Lincoln, Nebraska, our home.”
As a new business owner, Beio knew that there would be many struggles, but her time as a graduate student taught her how to problem solve.
“Navigating how to independently critically think, how to problem solve on a much different scale,” Beio said. “I brought a lot of that here.”
As a graduate student, Beio also mentored more than forty undergraduate students. This process of mentoring honed her interpersonal skills, as well as her ability to project manage and delegate.
“Finding my leadership style was a whole part of grad school, and that very easily carried over here,” Beio said.
Beio was welcomed as the keynote speaker to kick off the 26th annual Flatland Climbing Festival at UNL on Friday.
“I've been a part of the Flatlands Climbing Festival, whether it was a judge or participant or spectator. I've been a part of Flatlands for at least six years,” Beio said. “And so it's really cool to see that I'm now up on that stage where a lot of really, really cool inspirational people have been.”
In her talk on Friday night, she touched on the feeling of imposter syndrome and self-doubt as both a graduate researcher and as a climber.
“I felt like an imposter every now and then because these fields were very new to me when I entered them,” Beio said. “But I think that gives me some humility, and I think that it means that I care because I want to better myself and be a good enough participant to represent this really cool speaker session.”
Navigating being a first-time business owner and a graduate student can be difficult endeavors on their own, but the success of MW Climbing makes up for the worry and strife that Beio found on this journey, she said.
“I could not have imagined the amount of support that we generated and the amount of experiences we could have provided for people,” Beio said.