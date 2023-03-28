After collecting nearly 1,200 pounds of garbage from Dead Man’s Run creek during a trash cleanup event on March 7, University of Nebraska-Lincoln extension educators are looking forward to the growth of sustainability on campus.
Jennifer Weisbrod, an assistant extension educator of agronomy and horticulture at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who organized the cleanup event earlier this month, said she saw an increase in both participation numbers and pounds of trash collected.
“It was rewarding because we got a lot further, we had a much bigger team and we were able to collect a lot more, so I wouldn't say that it was necessarily a bad thing,” Weisbrod said. “It's just something that's gonna take us a few years to get that stream back in shape, and it's going to have to be something that we probably keep doing.”
Last year, the team made it 200 yards from the mouth of the creek, according to John Hay, event co-organizer and University of Nebraska-Lincoln extension educator of biological systems engineering. This year, Hay said that they made their way almost 400 yards from the mouth of the creek and collected nearly four times as much trash as last year.
“There were areas along Dead Man’s Run that were so full of trash it was overwhelming. I was amazed how much better it looked after just 30 minutes,” Hay said in an email. “This is an area not many see yet this campus is a public space and this group of volunteers took time to make it better for not only the people but also the wildlife.”
Weisbrod said the most important way to expand sustainability on campus is to continue to talk about ways that students and faculty can be more environmentally friendly.
“My hope is that the more that we do this kind of thing, the more that we talk about this thing, the more that some of these projects will start popping up in other spots,” Weisbrod said. “Unfortunately, I feel like it's a lack of information situation. There aren't really a ton of well-advertised things like this. Even mine, I wasn't able to advertise it very well, so we only got 24 people. I think it's just a lack of people knowing that these options are out there.”
Hay says that small actions like picking up litter off of the sidewalk can have as significant of an impact on the environment as becoming more dependent on renewable energy.
“Individuals picking up trash or acting sustainably have a small impact yet those actions can build over time and become the norm with greater impact,” Hay said. “Things like energy efficiency and adoption of renewable energy are similar with relatively minimal individual impact but large impact when most of society participates.”
Weisbrod hopes that volunteers take their experience at Dead Man’s Run and apply it to their daily routines.
“I think a lot of the things the students saw when they were out there collecting was stuff that probably impacted their behavior when they went home. They might have seen chairs, coffee cups, cans. Hopefully what then happens is they go home and they recognize that was a serious problem and that was only within the last year,” Weisbrod said. “‘I don't want to participate or become part of that problem. I want to be the one who fixes it and moves us forward.’”