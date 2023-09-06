Chick-fil-A and Steak ‘n Shake operated at a loss of half a million dollars during the 2022-23 school year according to Dave Annis, director of UNL Dining Services. The loss breaks down with Chick-fil-A at $256,000 and Steak ‘n Shake at $244,000. This year, however, Annis has budgeted Chick-fil-A to profit 10% and Steak ‘n Shake 6%.
Annis believes the operating loss came from challenges Dining Services faced when they took over the operations of the restaurants from MSE Branded Foods. Both restaurants in the Nebraska Union were opened by MSE to replace Runza in 2019, and dining services took over in May 2022.
Some of the upfront costs Dining Services took on included replacing equipment, maintenance on existing infrastructure and transitioning the existing employees onto the Dining Services payroll, according to Annis.
“We had to do quite a bit of work,” Annis said. “It was a little bit of a perfect storm in that we had a lot of upfront costs in preparing the store for business.”
Staffing issues for both restaurants delayed their opening last school year and limited the hours they operated throughout the year, according to Annis. Chick-fil-A did not open until the end of August, and Steak ‘n Shake didn’t open until October.
Cam McWilliams, a junior political science major, remembers the limited operating hours the restaurants had and often was not able to dine at either restaurant.
“They closed oddly early in the afternoon,” McWilliams said. “It doesn't seem like anyone would be around for that.”
Annis said he is confident Dining Services has solved many of the operating challenges for this year. Chick-fil-A has outpaced sales from this time last year, according to Annis.
“The difference between the start last year and the start this year is 180 degrees,” Annis said. “We had a trained staff, and their sales are already outpacing every day since we opened on their best days last year. We're very optimistic that we've solved a lot of our staffing problems that we solved a lot of the other issues that we had there.”
Staffing remains an issue at dining centers across campus, according to Annis. He hopes to bring in more student workers in the next few weeks to operate both restaurants for longer periods. If staffing schedules allow, Chick-fil-A plans to start serving breakfast.
Steak ‘n Shake is projected to reopen in mid-September after a new shake machine is installed, according to Annis.