In today’s digital age, artificial intelligence and machine learning are becoming more and more prevalent in everyday life. The tasks that these programs can complete are becoming increasingly complicated and are shattering what was once thought to be possible.
With new technologies, the question of how it will impact education can come about. One AI bot is at the forefront of these conversations right now, and its future in education is far from clear.
ChatGPT is a large language model developed by OpenAI that has been built to understand human language and generate natural responses. The bot has been trained from the internet, so its library of information and data is as limitless as the internet itself.
People all over the world – including at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln – have been using ChatGPT for various purposes such as getting out of a parking ticket, writing sermons and giving assistance in an academic environment.
“I use it a few times a week for assignments and learning about new stuff,” said Malcolm Saltzman, a junior computer science major at UNL.“I think it’s really helpful to help learn the concepts that are taught in class and it can be a really good resource to go to.”
While some students use it for learning concepts, others rely on the bot to help brainstorm.
“I use it mostly to get ideas for writing papers,” said Connor Streifel, a senior actuarial science major. “I think it can be a great way to get an idea of what you want.”
Hamid Bagheri, associate professor in the School of Computing at UNL, has a similar opinion of how the bot needs to be addressed in academia, and its effect on students.
“I think it can actually help students to improve their understanding of a concept,” Bagheri said. “We need to adjust the academic criteria in a way that we can use those techniques in helping students to learn more.”
Bagheri knows the limits of an AI bot like ChatGPT but still sees the benefits of using it as a guide, he said.
"There are lots of benefits of having something like this. Although we cannot completely rely on this technique, but you can consider it as some sort of a friend that can have some suggestions for you,” Bagheri said.
While ChatGPT can be a useful resource, its usage in academic settings has sparked some debate.
ChatGPT can write just about anything the user asks it to, including entire college essays. This is enough to give universities and K-12 schools everywhere a scare about the idea of cheating on assignments with the use of an AI bot.
“If students use bots to generate entire essays, they simply aren’t learning anything. I don’t think this is a worthwhile use of one’s investment in a university education,” said Rachel Azima, an associate professor of practice in English.
Azima believes that it is important for educators to inform their students about the AI bot and how to use it properly.
“Teachers need to have frank conversations with students. Where are bots useful? Where are they not useful? What can they do, and what can’t they do? What will students miss out on by relying on them?” Azima said.
According to one student, UNL may already be starting to take this approach to learning with ChatGPT.
“I’ve heard in one of my classes that they’re actually thinking of implementing it already so they can teach students how to use it instead of having the students use it on their own and getting caught cheating,” said Leopoldo Hernandez, a sophomore computer science major.
The risk of getting caught cheating on assignments with ChatGPT may be increasing, especially now that Turnitin, a software application that many educators around the world and at UNL use to detect plagiarism, has ways to detect if a student used ChatGPT for writing assignments.
Turnitin can detect AI-generated writing by looking for patterns in the text that may indicate it was generated by a computer program rather than a human.
It does not, however, appear that the system is faultless, as an innocent student has already been falsely flagged for using ChatGPT in California.
With all of the controversy surrounding the usage of ChatGPT in schools, students are far better off using the bot as an aid, as Bagheri said.
Azima agrees that bots can be used for brainstorming and similar ideas but argues against anything past that.
“They can’t substitute for human insight and the intellectual work that goes into developing and articulating one’s ideas,” she said.
Marco Abel, a professor of English and film studies and department chair of the English department, said that using the bot for anything other than informational writing or brainstorming can have an even larger impact on a student than getting caught cheating.
"The purpose of higher education is in fact to train people how to think, not what to think but how to think," he said. "Before writing is anything, it is a tool for thinking, and the university needs to own that."
ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence programs like it affect one’s ability to think, according to Abel.
"Yes, you can use the bot. But you're actually depriving yourself of something that you're paying for, namely, to be trained in thinking," Abel said. "The more we are relying on the AI to do the writing for us, however well it may be, we are thinking less."
Abel summed up where he thinks the AI bot has a place in academia.
"I think writing is best understood as a tool for thinking. Whereas the AI bot is probably best thought of as a tool for cutting to the chase in an informational kind of manner."
Abel agrees with his colleagues that AI bots like ChatGPT aren’t going anywhere and are something that we’re going to have to learn to live with.
"I think it would be foolish for any discipline to not think hard about new technological inventions such as an AI bot, it's not gonna go away," Abel said. "We have to figure out how to use this productively rather than fight it because we're not going to win that fight.”