Leslie Reed, public affairs director at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, issued a statement following the dismissal of a lawsuit from the Lambda Nu Chapter of Phi Gamma Delta – commonly referred to as FIJI – on March 27.
Reed said Chancellor Green and UNL’s student conduct officials remained confident in their decision to suspend the fraternity in the fall of 2021 for violations of the University Student Code of Conduct.
Following the university’s suspension of the fraternity, the FIJI national organization permanently suspended the Lambda Nu Chapter at UNL.
“We are pleased that the court found in favor of the university and has dismissed the case,” Reed said in her statement.