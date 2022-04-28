“Every person and every interaction matters” remains the overarching theme of the N2025 Strategic Plan, according to University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green.
As the university enters its third year of the strategic plan, Green and other campus leaders joined the N2025 Strategic Plan listening session at the Nebraska Union Regency Suite on Wednesday to discuss the progress of the strategic plan and answer questions from the community and campus leaders.
“We're here to talk with you and communicate with you,” Green said. “It's really just to have a conversation and for us to listen to you about where you think we are in the strategic plan.”
Unveiled at the 2020 “State of Our University” address, the N2025 Strategic Plan outlines six aims, each supported by its own expectations, targets and strategies, for the first five years of the 25-year vision articulated in the N150 Commission Report.
The six aims include innovating student experiences, increasing impactful research and creative activity, focusing interdisciplinary endeavors to solve critical challenges, broadening Nebraska's engagement, creating inclusive excellence and diversity and prioritizing participation and professional development.
For the past six weeks, Green sent weekly emails to the UNL community which included recorded video conversations with campus leaders who shared updates on the progress being made for each of the six aims.
Ashley Washburn, director of research communications, asked leaders about how they envision implementing a robust student research experience at the organizational level.
A campus leader answered that the university has been thinking about ways to intentionally incorporate students into research opportunities, including partnering students up with businesses outside of campus to conduct industry-related research. The university is also going to ensure that there is equity in the way they offer research opportunities, focusing especially on low-income and first-generation students.
“I personally have been very impressed with how involved and how easy it is to get involved in undergraduate research, regardless of your major, your area of interest or your experience level,” Mark Nusterer, a senior chemical engineering major, said. “A big drawing point for me was the fact that [UNL has] the highest rate of undergraduate research in the Big Ten. I've been involved since freshman year, and that means a lot to me.”
A question was raised about how the university is planning to raise undergraduate and graduate enrollment by 15% within this five-year period, which is one of the targets incorporated in the first aim of the strategic plan.
Green said the most vulnerable goal in the plan is enrollment. However, while undergraduate enrollment has suffered because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university has seen an increase in graduate enrollment, according to Green.
Terry Haverkost, a strategic research funding coordinator, raised a concern about the sixth aim, where one of its targets states that all faculty and staff should have a documented and individualized professional development plan by 2025. He said facilitating professional development is not actually part of his job description, and if he were to attend conferences that allow him to develop professionally, he hoped that the college could help him cover those fees.
As a response, Kelly White, director of human resources engagement and operations strategy, said the human resource team is focusing on making sure there are conversations about professional development between faculty and UNL administrators and what those can look like, whether as a conference or networking event. She also said they are in the process of incorporating professional development into the UNL employee annual evaluation.
Still on the topic of professional development, Karen Wills, University Program Council program coordinator, asked if there is a way for the university to make sure all the faculty and staff are getting the appropriate level of diversity, equity and inclusion training.
According to Marco Barker, vice chancellor of diversity and inclusion, the university is currently still in the process of developing a set of diversity and inclusion expectations for faculty and staff in executive positions, and the next step will be making sure the rest of the university employees have access to diversity, equity and inclusion resources.
Veronica Riepe, director of student leadership, involvement and community engagement, suggested campus leaders create a feedback feature to highlight individuals who have played a part in advancing the strategic plan.
“I think a lot of us are tired, and we're worn out,” Riepe said. “But we're doing really good things, and I know I would love to see what other good things are being done that contribute to this plan.”