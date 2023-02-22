The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska’s Committee for Fee Allocations will host an open town hall on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. in the Red Cloud Room in the Willa Cather Dining Center.
During the event, the CFA will present their recommendations for the 2023-24 University Program and Facilities Fees, also known as student fees. Campus organizations who benefit from the fees — Campus Recreation, Transit Services and the Nebraska Union, among others — will have representatives present to explain reasoning for proposed distributions.
CFA Chair Shivani Mudhelli said the proposals, if passed, would increase student fees for multiple reasons which will be explained at the town hall.
Students will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback about the use and distribution of student fees at the town hall.
The CFA is an elected committee out of ASUN that works with fee users to recommend the cost of student fees at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. They meet with organizations throughout the year to understand their proposed budget and come up with set proposals to be presented at the town hall.
ASUN votes on each proposed recommendation at the town hall in a meeting two weeks later. Following the town hall, the CFA does a week of closed meetings to discuss conversations from the town hall with fee users and make last minute changes before presenting them to ASUN in their meeting for a final vote on March 8.
The town hall’s goal, according to Mudhelli, is to share their insight about ASUN’s proposed budget with the student body to ensure students have a full understanding of individual reasons for proposals.
“There is a lot of under the hood stuff that students might not be aware of or might not necessarily immediately think of their student fees funding,” Mudhelli said. “We’re able to share that answer.”
During the meeting, Mudhelli will begin with a general remark about their year, and then each of the eight subcommittees in charge of different allocations will present their recommendations for the proposed budget.
Student fees are split into two categories: Fund A, which funds student groups and activities, and Fund B, which covers salaries for student services, maintenance and bonds.
ASUN has the sole authority to propose recommended Fund A budgets to the Chancellor for Approval. This covers funding for the Lied Center, ASUN, University Program Council, The Daily Nebraskan and the DailyER, which amounted to $26.78 in the 2022-23 school year.
Additionally, ASUN recommends budgets and allocations for Fund B, although the Board of Regents has the final authority. This amounts to the majority of student fees at $619.22 in the 2022-23 school year and includes funding for Campus Recreation, the University Health Center, Nebraska Unions and other facilities.
This will be the first year that ASUN senators will be required to attend due to a bill that was passed on February 8.
Mudhelli, who authored the bill, explained that in past years senator attendance of town halls has been low, which led to questioning during ASUN meetings that were covered earlier. She hopes that this can lead to conversations about larger goals instead of simply explanation.
“I'm hoping for [conversations] going beyond repetitive questions or discussions and into something that someone in a unique role of a senator could bring up that we might not have considered,” Mudhelli said.