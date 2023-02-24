Editor’s note: The Daily Nebraskan General Manager Allen Vaughan had no role in reporting, writing or editing this story.
On Thursday, the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska’s Committee for Fee Allocations hosted a town hall to break down their proposed allocation of student fees in the upcoming school year.
If these proposals are accepted, when using this year’s enrollment numbers, individual student fees would be raised by 5%, from $646 to $680. This number is subject to change, however, depending on whether student enrollment remains stagnant, or changes in the next year. The possible increase in individual student fees is due to funding requested by four Fund B agencies: Transit Services, Campus Recreation, Nebraska Unions and the University Health Center.
Following this town hall, CFA takes another week of deliberations before a final committee vote on Thursday. From there, they will bring their final proposals to ASUN for approval in their March 8 meeting. ASUN will send their modified recommendations to the Chancellor for approval.
During the town hall, ASUN subcommittees tasked with recommending fee users’ allocations explained their reasonings for proposed changes in the budget.
Each year, CFA recommends a budget for University Program and Facilities Fees, also known as student fees.
This process to define fee recommendations begins in August, when the Committee for Fee Allocations begins meeting with organizations to understand their proposed budget, and set recommendations.
During the winter, they survey students to get their perspectives on these recommendations, and then they meet and come up with finalized amounts. This is what they present at the town hall.
UPFF fees are split into two categories: Fund A, which focuses on student groups and activities, and Fund B, which covers maintenance, bonds and salaries for larger student services.
ASUN proposes the Fund A budget to the Chancellor for approval. This covers funding for ASUN, University Program Council, The Daily Nebraskan, The Lied Center and the DailyER.
This year, their proposed Fund A allocations would be slightly lower, with a decreased ASUN budget covering an increased Daily Nebraskan proposal.
Fund A
ASUN
2022-23: $535,929
Recommended 2023-24: $528,929
$7,000 decrease
The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska is UNL’s student government.
Most of their UPFF funds, around $361,000 go towards Student Legal Services, a program that pays attorneys to provide free legal advice and representation to UNL Students, along with a staff budget of around $125,000, according to Mayer.
The rest of their budget primarily goes towards events like Earthstock, which is a month-long fundraiser for environmentalism, and organizations like the Graduate Student Association.
ASUN requested an additional $7,000 to provide hourly pay for a Chief of Staff for 20 hours per week, for up to 30 weeks, which CFA did not find to be a proper use of student fees.
Garrett Mayer, a member of the ASUN subcommittee, explained that past student bodies have rejected ballot measures to pay ASUN executives using student fees. Because of that, he said students would not support compensating the chief of staff.
Mayer said ASUN does have a 5.4% increase in expenses but is drawing from a reserve budget instead of requesting student funding. This reserve account contains around $650,000 and comes from unused expenses built up over the pandemic, said ASUN President Jacob Drake.
The Daily Nebraskan
2022-23: $159,602
Recommended 2023-24 $164,149
$4,547 increase
The Daily Nebraskan is UNL’s student newspaper.
UPFF funds cover roughly 40% of the Daily Nebraskan’s budget, according to General Manager Allen Vaughan. That funding goes towards administrative and publishing costs, which have shifted from print to online platforms, which are getting increasingly more expensive, Vaughan said.
The proposed increase, which is their first in three years, is due to personnel expense increases, due to mandatory employee benefits, and minimum wage increases, according to Vaughan.
$7,000 of the proposed budget is allotted for printing, which Vaughan said would likely only be used for a back-to-school magazine next year, but that would be the only thing printed, with everything else focused on digital production.
In last year’s budget, the Daily Nebraskan allotted $20,000 for printing, and only spent $7,700, he said.
None of the Daily Nebraskan’s UPFF allocations go toward student wages, which are generated through advertising, fundraising or grants, according to Vaughan.
University Program Council
2022-23: $278,657
Proposed 2023-24: $278,657
$0 difference
The University Program Council is an event-planning organization that brings entertainment and programming to campus.
The largest portion of their budget goes towards contracted services, which can range from $100 to $35,000 according to outgoing president Kirsten Wandrey. She said that they try to bring in a wide range of people to spread out the budget, and normally allow for one or two larger names per semester.
Their proposed budget also includes increased costs for employee benefits for their graduate assistant, along with travel and training costs, which allows the UPC executive board to attend the National Association for Campus Activities conference.
They have offset those costs by cutting their physical advertising budget, through a shift to online targeted advertising which the UPC executive team has found drives better engagement.
UPC’s only other source of income comes from a week-long poster sale, which they host once a semester. Wandrey said this fund is used for event staff t-shirts and a yearly fall orientation retreat.
Lied Center
2022-23: $210,000
Proposed 2023-24: $210,000
$0 difference
Under the Arts for All program, the Lied Center provides students with free or reduced price tickets for a variety of different programming.
All UPFF fees go towards providing students with discounted tickets, said CFA Committee member Jessica Windh. She said the Lied Center, on average, serves 4,000-6,000 students each year, which is about 20% of the student population.
Currently, the Lied Center is showing Legally Blonde, with upcoming performances of the Book of Mormon and American Ballet Theatre.
The Lied Center tries to minimize the amount of paid advertising they do with student fees so that they can maximize the amount towards funding student tickets, said Deputy Director Matthew Boring.
The DailyER
2022-23: $6,400
Proposed 2023-24: $6,400
$0 difference
The DailyER is a satirical newspaper, run by students looking at student-focused topics, which prints 3 papers a semester.
They use UPFF funds to cover the printing and distribution of papers, along with personnel expenses. Their operating expenses have increased by 20%, which they managed by a 66% decrease in personnel expenses.
CFA committee member Whitney Schwisow attributed their ability to keep personnel expenses down to the fact that the DailyER pays under minimum wage, at $2 per article.
Editor-in-Chief Liam Spieker emphasized that pay is not a contributing factor in people’s decision to work there and that writers do so only because they enjoy it.
“The money is just kind of there,” Spieker said. “It's a small incentive to write but I think that the want to write and learn about satire through trying to produce it is the driving factor.”
He noted that staff numbers have risen, with nine people showing up to every meeting, a jump from the three he said produced the paper last year.
Fund B
ASUN makes a recommendation on Fund B allocations to the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs. Ultimately, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents has the final authority on Fund B allocations.
CFA’s proposed Fund B budget would amount to an increase in student fees across the board.
Transit Services
2022-23: $1,164,107
Proposed 2023-24: $1,205,037
$40,930 increase
Transit Services is requesting an increase in UPFF funding due to inflationary costs.
UPFF fees would cover 40% of operating costs to StarTran for bus routes 22, 23, 24 and 25, which provide transportation between the City, East and Innovation campuses. Parking fees would now cover 60% of this funding, a change from previous years, where it was split 50/50, said Shivani Mudhelli, chair of the Committee for Fee Allocations.
This service was used 604,144 times in the 2021-2022 school year, according to the CFA Subcommittee report.
UNL Director of Parking and Transit Services Daniel Carpenter noted they asked for a similar increase last year, but it was not approved by the Board of Increase.
Readership Program
2022-23: $125,000
Proposed 2023-24: $105,000
$15,000 decrease
The Student Readership Program provides students with access to free subscriptions of the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Lincoln Journal Star and the Omaha World-Herald.
The program has lower proposed fees because they are drawing from a reserve fund that the university is looking to use over the next three years, according to Mudhelli. After that, she said they will reconsider the funding amount.
In a CFA survey, almost 50% of responding students said they have activated their New York Times account, according to the subcommittee report.
When asked if physical papers might be available, Associate Vice Chancellor Josh Overocker said they have likely gone away, as digital subscriptions are currently cheaper.
Campus Recreation
2022-23: $8,432,111
Proposed 2023-24: $8,685,281
$226,170 increase
Most of the proposed increase covers operational and employee salary increases to account for the state minimum wage increase to $12 an hour in 2024. This increase affects around 750 student employees, according to CFA committee member Holly Kerr.
Kerr said there has been an increased number of users at Campus Recreation sites, with about 5,000 sign-ins per day. She noted that these numbers are similar to those of Fall 2019.
According to the subcommittee report, student fees accounted for 94% of the Campus Recreation’s 2022 budget.
One way Campus Recreation is working against growing expenses is by limiting building hours on days when use has been historically low, like weekends during semester breaks. They do guarantee that at least one building will be open for 360/365 days a year, to limit the cost of student workers.
They also noted that faculty, staff and alumni use of Campus Recreation helps to offset fees, as they are charged $41 dollars a month.
Nebraska Unions
2022-23: $5,043,508
Proposed 2023-24: $5,075,043
$31,535 increase
Similar to other fee users, the Nebraska Unions are requesting an increase to account for mandatory employee benefits and minimum wage increases. According to the subcommittee report, due to minimum wage increases, wages for student and nonstudent staff will be higher, increasing a total of $82,500.
Schwisow said maintaining competitive wages is “super important” to keep unions fully staffed, so they can operate at a full capacity.
Although the Nebraska Unions have asked for an increase in funding, Schwisow said they are actually facing a 6.68% increase in personnel expenses but offset much of it with a 5.5% decrease in operating expenses.
Costs are also being decreased through contracted services revenue, said Schwisow.
University Health Center
2022-23: $7,285,477
Proposed 2023-24: $7,679,618
$394,141 increase
The increased funding request for the University Health Center comes from two sources: increasing the number of CAPS counselors and hiring a new doctor and psychiatrist to increase revenue.
UNL provides Counseling and Psychological Services through a team of psychologists and counselors that work with students on mental health issues. If a student would like to meet with a counselor, they can call 402.472.7450 to schedule an appointment
According to the subcommittee report,high student demand for CAPS services have led to long wait times and difficulty finding care, which requires hiring more counselors.
In the past few years, UHC has taken losses of over $2 million, and is projected to overdraft by almost $500,000, according to the subcommittee report. While they are working on cutting expenses, an increase in student fees is also necessary, said ASUN subcommittee member Ashwin Mannur.