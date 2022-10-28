By mid-semester, utilizing consistent studying skills can be difficult for many students, but the Center for Academic Success and Transition, or CAST, is determined to change that.
From August 31 to October 26, CAST held weekly Wednesday workshops designed to spotlight unhealthy test-taking and studying mentalities students may have developed and offer constructive solutions.
The workshops – which are geared primarily towards first year students, as they are less accustomed to college-level courses — last between 30-45 minutes and revolve around a variety of information and skills displayed for students. By addressing problems such as cramming and procrastination, academic success coaches can provide insight on how students can shift their behavior towards more constructive methods.
On Wednesday, Academic Success Coach Joe Atil hosted the last workshop of the nine-week series with a session titled “Welcome to the NO CRAM ZONE.” The only lecture to be held twice, with the prior being on Sept. 28, this event focused on helping students develop effective exam preparation instead of cramming the night before.
“Most students who come out of high school live under the assumption that you can pull an all-nighter and do well on a test,” Atil said. “It's a fallacy at the college level with the amount of material that gets covered in your lecture hall.”
In a study sent to 1,500 Indiana University of Pennsylvania undergraduates, 99% admitted to cramming on some exams, with more than one in four saying they crammed on every test and assignment. According to the CAST curriculum, these practices are “terrible.”
Learning all of the information the night before an exam only affects short term memory, according to Atil. He said that this test preparation approach causes high stress, deprives students of sleep and is merely too little too late in terms of information retention.
“Cramming is good for two things: stressing you out and losing sleep,” said Dan Hutt, CAST senior program coordinator. “Sleep, unfortunately, is the first casualty when college students get busy. That's a real misstep because when you're really busy and a bit stressed, that's when you need your sleep more than ever.”
Instead, the curriculum points towards the Spacing Effect, which states that information is more thoroughly maintained when spaced out over a period of time, rather than all in one night. This method has shown to be more effective in long term information retention.
The workshop emphasized that a week to ten days spent consistently studying prior to an exam can help students retain information for an extended period of time after a test has been conducted.
“Cramming is set up for short term memory,” Hutt said. “It might work for a given event but it'll be gone 48 hours later. If you took the same amount of information and broke it up over 10 days, it's gonna stick a lot more long-term.”
Atil explored what students should do in every phase of test taking. Eating well and getting the correct amount of sleep are important factors when it comes to being physically prepared for tests.
Before a test, Atil recommended to predict the test questions by focusing on points that an instructor repeats in class or anything they might write on the board, along with materials on quizzes or in readings.
During a test, Atil suggested briefly scanning the entirety of the exam and reading all directions carefully, emphasized the need to take a few seconds at the beginning of an exam to take a few deep breaths and release muscle tension and said answering easy questions first is a relaxing way to begin.
“I had a student once taking an exam, and he got so anxious and tensed up that he ended up throwing up during his test,” Atil said. “So take a few breaths and get yourself into a calmer frame of mind.”
Directly after a test, he recommended reflecting on the success of studying choices and what could possibly be improved. Then, after receiving results, Atil said to go over what topics were successful and what areas need work.
Although Wednesday’s workshop was the last of the semester, CAST offices remain open all year. Through one-on-one academic coaching, students can further expand their study habits, Hutt emphasized.
“It's like the workshop, where the students go because they want to tackle those things more in a group setting, just that other students prefer that individualized attention,” he said.
On the way out of this final breakaway, Atil left stickers for the students in attendance which read, “Experiment. Fail. Learn. Repeat.”
“College is not just for the top 5% of academics. Everyone deserves the chance to come to college, but not everybody's prepared to,” said Atil.