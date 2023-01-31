Editors’ note: This story mentions sexual assault survivorship.
The Center for Advocacy, Response and Education celebrated the expansion of its space and resources to the second story of Louise Pound Hall on Jan. 26 with an open house for staff and students.
The new space features multiple offices, a reception area, a conference room, a space to house Husker Pantry donations, room for a dedicated trauma therapist and a lounge to serve as a safe space for students.
Melissa Wilkerson, the director of CARE, said she is thrilled with the progress the organization has made through the years.
“Four years ago when I got here, I was in a single office by myself, and I was the only person involved with victim advocacy,” Wilkerson said. “So if you see where we went and started from to where we’re at now, we’ve been getting [funding from the university]. It has nothing to do with me. It has honestly everything to do with students and with people making commitments to have their campus be a safer place for all.”
Allison Huberty, a senior finance major, has been volunteering at CARE for over two years.
“When I was a freshman, I’d utilized some of the services and support they had offered,” Huberty said. “I just had such a good and positive experience with it that I wanted to continue my involvement in [CARE] after I’d stopped using it and become the support for other people.”
Student volunteers are just one of the many gears that keeps CARE turning; professional ambassadors, therapists and educators add support, education and accessibility to the services available. From October to Thanksgiving of last year, CARE’s peer educators completed Sexual Assault and Relationship Violence training for 1,700 students.
The common thread that kept students around, however, wasn’t just the diversity of their services.
“It was definitely the people,” Huberty said. “Melissa is a saint. She’s absolutely amazing. It’s just a very welcoming environment. Everyone is so happy to see you.”
Huberty recommends any student who may benefit from CARE’s resources to reach out.
“Go. Don’t hesitate, just go. For a lot of people, [CARE] is that one thing where you have control.”
CARE’s survivor-centered approach isn’t just meaningful to students, though, according to Jenessa Jarvis, survivor support advocate at CARE.
“I love that here it’s truly survivor centered. You come in here and we can go whatever route you want to go,” Jarvis said. ”You can come into our office because we’re confidential and just talk about it. You’re driving the bus. We’re just helping you figure out where you want to go.”
Jarvis described CARE’s office as a place for survivors to be brave.
“The word I’ve heard being used lately is a brave space. Somewhere you can be brave,” Jarvis said. “Often people come here and tell a story, and you are so brave for that.”