The University of Nebraska-Lincoln canceled classes Thursday due to high levels of snowfall, alerting students shortly after 8 a.m.
The decision to close campus is typically made between 5-6 a.m., according to Deb Fiddelke, the chief communication and marketing officer for the Office of University Communication. However, when officials from the Office of the Chancellor met Thursday morning to discuss the snowfall, they chose to continue on with classes as normal.
“At that point this morning, roads were passable. Our facilities team was clearing campus and felt that the campus would be safe for students to walk around,” Fiddelke said. “We made the decision to stay open.”
It wasn’t until later this morning that university officials decided to backtrack. Fiddelke said the storm was rapidly accelerating, causing them to close campus around the time that classes begin.
“We pivoted and changed our mind and we recognize that that caused tremendous inconvenience for some people and we apologize for that,” Fiddelke said.
University officials also consulted with weather professionals, campus facilities and the UNL Police Department to ensure the safety of students and faculty, according to Fiddelke.
The storm was being monitored by the university for several days prior, Fiddelke said, and there were crews on campus clearing sidewalks and roads starting at as early as 4:30 a.m.
Even though campus is closed, some courses may resume with remote or alternative learning opportunities, a policy that was put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are no current plans for whether or not campus will reopen tomorrow, but the situation will be monitored throughout the day. Officials will take the status of the roads, sidewalks on campus and the surrounding Lincoln area into consideration before making a decision.
“Right now the storm is anticipated to blow through and it’s supposed to be sunny this afternoon, but we'll have to see what happens,” Fiddelke said. “This is Nebraska. The weather is incredibly unpredictable as we all know, and can change rapidly as we saw this morning.”