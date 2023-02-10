The Nebraska University Board of Regents gathered for its first meeting of 2023 Friday morning to vote on combining the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s multiple Plant Biology majors, elect a new vice chair and discuss a vast range of topics.
After some discussion, the board moved to offer one option for a plant biology major within the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources. Currently, UNL has two plant biology options, allowing students to receive either a Bachelor of Science or a Bachelor of Arts within the College of Arts and Sciences.
The only student currently majoring in plant biology through the College of Arts and Sciences will be allowed to complete the program.
The board also noted that merging majors and departments is a sign of growth for the university, and this will not be the last time something like this occurs.
Regent Robert Schafer of Beatrice was elected to be the next vice chairman by the board after a close vote.
Schafer and Barbra Weitz of Omaha were both nominated by fellow regents to fill the position. After the vote ended in an even split twice, Weitz withdrew her nomination and congratulated Schafer on his new position.
“I think the important thing in this board is that we're able to work together and put aside partisanship or bipartisanship,” Weitz said. “It's important that we go forward this year in a way where we're comfortable with who is leader, and I think Rob's been a chair before, and he knows the job.”
Additionally, the board voted to honor Gov. Jim Pillen with the emeritus title, which is awarded to regents who have served for over six years or acted as chair and retired from service in good standing. Pillen – who left his seat on the board following his election to the Nebraska governorship – served on the board for 10 years.
Inflation and the Workforce
The board spent much of the meeting focusing on inflation and a diminishing workforce, both of which impact the university system.
Josie Schafer, director of the University of Nebraska Omaha Center for Public Affairs Research, told the board in her report that Nebraska residents have been moving to other states at an increasing rate since 2010. Individuals with bachelor’s degrees embody the largest number of people leaving, and it is getting worse, she said.
“We have a challenge and there’s no pool of workers,” Josie Schafer said.
According to Josie Schafer, Nebraska currently ranks 26th in the nation for the most residents with a bachelor’s degree, which she said is “not competitive.”
NU President Ted Carter said that career scholarships, tuition changes and programs like Nebraska Promise have been impacted by this data and the growing workforce demand presents a target for Nebraska universities to benefit.
“There’s a national discourse right now about what the value of a four-year degree is,” Carter said.
The Budget
Carter also discussed the proposed operating budget for the upcoming year, which has recommendations for tuition, salaries, financial aid, strategic investments and reallocations. The proposed budget included a 3% increase.
Carter said they have reduced the cost of spending at universities and came out net positive, stating that tuition rates at UNL are back to the same rates as in 2010 when adjusted for inflation.
With the future potential for budget cuts, Carter said the university will keep three priorities at the forefront: workforce, education and research.
“At the end of the day, we will still make a significant contribution to the state,” Carter said. “I want everyone to know how committed we are to making sure we’re making the tough decisions when we have to.”
Klosterman Feedlot Innovation Center
Additionally, multiple faculty members at UNL presented information about the Klosterman Feedlot Innovation Center being built at the university’s Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead, which broke ground in November of 2022.
The $7.2 million facility will contain 18 open lots and 18 comfort barns, which Galen Erickson, a Nebraska cattle industry professor of animal science at UNL, said would be used to improve animal welfare and productivity.
The comfort barns will contain classrooms with two-way mirrors, so students can watch cattle and learn from inside the lot, Erikson said.
“It’s the only commercial-sized innovation platform for beef cattle in the country and only one of very few in the world, and it’s happening right here in Nebraska,” said Michael Boehm, vice chancellor for the Institute for Agriculture and Natural Resources.