The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department sent an alert to the campus community after staff members found suspicious items near East Campus’ Hardin Hall Thursday morning.
The items were found in a suspicious placement on the side of the road shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 34th and Holdrege Streets, according to Cap. John Backer.
The area was cleared and traffic was rerouted until a fire inspector with Lincoln Fire and Rescue was able to recover the articles. UNLPD announced that the case had been resolved around 30 minutes after the initial alert.
According to Backer, the items most likely fell from a vehicle and were moved to the side of the street, which explains their suspicious placement.
Backer encourages the UNL community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious items or behavior as soon as it is observed.