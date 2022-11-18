The University of Nebraska’s top executives announced the largest fundraising campaign in the history of the university on Tuesday.
The 30-minute address detailed the university’s plans to raise $3 billion across 150,000 unique donors through its “Only in Nebraska” campaign, according to University President Ted Carter. The chancellors of the university’s four campuses, including Ronnie Green, Chancellor for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln each detailed what areas of their campuses would benefit from the funding.
Carter explained the NU system’s three-pronged goal of expanding financial access and academic success for students, furthering faculty excellence and encouraging research and innovation.
$1.6 billion of the campaign’s target funding will go towards creating scholarships for first-generation students, community college transfers and areas of critical need including the health sciences, information technology, teaching and engineering. Additionally, funds will be allocated towards student-retention efforts and modernizing learning facilities.
“Students are the top priority in our strategic plan,” Carter said during the address. “The campaign will help us ensure that students have affordable access to a University of Nebraska education because we know a degree will change their life, their family’s lives and impact all of us through their contributions to our society.”
The rest of the funding will go towards recruiting and retaining professors and chairs for various departments, as well as supporting faculty programs that encourage commercial innovations, and strengthening the University’s research programs, most notably in the fields of healthcare and agriculture, as well as science, business and childhood education.
Speaking to the UNL’s specific focuses, Green reiterated a commitment to its engineering and computer science programs, including the construction of Kiewit Hall to house the School of Computer Science and Management.
He also spoke of a need to support the arts through additions to the Lied Center including a new studio theater and improved guest facilities. Additionally, Green noted the importance of aiding student-athletes through the construction of the GO BIG Training and Student Support Facility, which will include a new track-and-field facility, locker room, meeting spaces, athletic medicine center, academic and life skills center and more.
Green also emphasized the importance of the university’s research arm.
“This state depends on us to drive discoveries that solve real world problems and translate those discoveries into practice for the public,” Green said. “Research is a fundamental purpose of our institution, and it is imperative that it continues to be central to what we do.”
Pointing to Nebraska’s standing as the country’s third-largest agricultural economy and UNL as one of the world’s most-established institutions in climate and resource-based sciences, Green listed water, food and natural resource security as the university’s top priorities.
Additionally, Green credited the university’s research into pharmaceutical development, early childhood education and human biology as other areas that stand to benefit from the fundraising campaign.
“Our vision is to be a transformative, world-leading, 21st-century mission-integrated land-granted university without walls,” Green said. “Just as we stand on the shoulders of those who came before, they will stand on ours; it is an awesome responsibility and opportunity and I look forward to working alongside all of you in the important time ahead to bring these dreams to reality.”
The goals aspired to by NU rest on its ability to raise the funds required. Carter shared that as of today’s public unveiling of the campaign – which officially began in 2018 – $1.68 billion has been raised from over 112,000 donors.
Carter used the success of the campaign to further evidence how the state continually punches above its weight in its fundraising efforts, ranking 21st in the nation in funds raised despite a relatively small population and alumni base.
“Nebraska is an incredibly generous state,” Carter said. “Donors believe in its promise; they believe in you.”