After seven years leading the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Chancellor Ronnie Green announced in an email early Tuesday morning his plans to retire at the end of June 2023 or when a successor is in place for a seamless transition.
“Earlier this year, our family spent considerable time reflecting on our UNL journey, ultimately coming to the realization that while these past 13 years have been exciting and exhilarating - they also have collectively been taxing on our physical and mental batteries,” Green wrote.
Details regarding the source for UNL’s next chancellor will be announced.
“We are fortunate that Chancellor Green has given us a runway that will give us time to chart the path forward and ensure a smooth transition of leadership. I intend to conduct a rigorous national search, informed by diverse stakeholder feedback, to identify UNL’s next leader,” said Ted Carter, president of the University of Nebraska system, in a Nebraska Today announcement.
Green’s history with UNL began in 1985 when he was looking to pursue a doctoral degree. It continued when he met his wife, Jane Pauley, a year later. Later on, Green then fulfilled leadership and service roles after leaving the field of animal breeding and genetics. In 2010, Green became the vice chancellor of UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Finally, in the spring of 2016, Green became the 20th chancellor of UNL, succeeding Harvey Perlman who became chancellor in 2001.
“Which as I said at the time, was almost too surreal to believe for a first-generation college-educated ‘farm boy’ from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia,” Green wrote.
The May 2023 commencement ceremony will be Green’s 21st commencement as chancellor.
“[It’s] one I will look forward to with a very special and literal meaning of celebrating with our graduates and their families, and personally for us, ‘commencing’ to our next chapter,” Green wrote.
After retiring, Green wrote that he plans to focus privately on their next chapter of family and faith.
“It has been a distinct calling, privilege, honor and our greatest pleasure to serve our University,” Green wrote.