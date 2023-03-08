Over two dozen University of Nebraska-Lincoln students and faculty members gathered at Dead Man’s Run on Tuesday morning to participate in a trash cleanup of the creek that starts near N 27th Street and runs southeast of Gateway Mall. Volunteers pushed through dried tall grass and hanging tree branches to access the mouth of the creek where chairs, a rug and a myriad of flattened cans and bottles laid.
The event is organized by extension educators at UNL and is in its second year, seeing more volunteers than last year. Students, faculty and community members made their way to the mouth of the creek behind the pollinator area of east campus and worked in small groups to fill trash bags and plastic trash cans.
Assistant Extension Educator Jennifer Weisbrod was leading the charge for East Campus’ trash cleanup efforts at the creek.
“I noticed last year that the creek was completely covered in trash,” Weisbrod said. “We probably made it maybe a half a mile, and we had well over 1,000 pounds of trash that we picked up.”
Weisbrod has been a faculty member since 2021 but has lived in Lincoln since 2017 when she started her graduate program at UNL. She sees passion in the people who call Nebraska home, especially east campus students like sophomore fisheries & wildlife major Isabella Villanueva.
“I actually have a very big love for East Campus. I love being out here,” Villanueva said. “And I really like being outside, obviously. So I think that's the main reason why I came out — to give back and then also just to help in any way.”
There are also many Recognized Student Organizations on campus that encourage sustainability and environmental issues that help students get more involved with events like this.
Anna Oetting works in the UNL Office of Sustainability as the Sustainability Program Assistant. She encourages students to simply get outside in order to get more involved in sustainability.
“Even just going for walks and picking up litter is really a great way,” Oetting said. “It's a great brain break; it's a great little exercise for yourself. If you see litter and you pick it up, you're really helping out the university.”
Weisbrod isn’t the only staff member organizing this event. As a new faculty member, she reached out to colleagues who had more experience with organizing on-campus events.
“What I've learned is that often people don't know where to start, and that's the only reason they don't do it,” Weisbrod said. “So sometimes it's just a matter of starting and telling people what you're thinking of doing, and then eventually you find the right people who are willing to help you.”
Patrick Boulas works as an environmental specialist with UNL’s Environmental Health and Safety Department and has collaborated with Weisbrod on this event. He sees many ways that this event can benefit the outreach of many sustainability-based organizations throughout UNL.
“With efforts like this, I would hope to see continued teamwork from the volunteers and, of course, achieving our goal of cleaning up the creek,” Boulas said in an email. “I think this could be a great opportunity to engage with students and staff about public education, outreach and involvement in the university’s Stormwater Management program.”
For this event’s future, Weisbrod hopes to turn the cleanup into a full day, where people can come and go or simply learn more about ways to support the environment and what sustainable efforts are in place on campus.
“When we design this program again, we might also try to have some educational material available for anyone who wants to drop by,” Weisbrod said. “It doesn't have to just be people cleaning up. They can be people learning about cleanup, about recycling, about all of that.”
Student volunteers came in small groups, carrying garbage bags and litter pickers. Weisbrod greeted volunteers and welcomed them into the environment of dried grass. Last year, even members of the Lincoln community made their way to the creek to help.
“We had this very sweet dad and his little toddler come by to pick up. They only stayed for about an hour, but it was just so great. Because even saying that, yes, the dad cared a lot, but he was teaching a child to care about Nebraska,” Weisbrod said. “So I just felt like it really embodied the idea that we are living the good life and that we do as much as we care about doing.”