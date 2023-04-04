Editor's note: This story discusses sexual violence.
Kade Uelmen, a freshman mechanical engineering major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln was booked by UNLPD on a charge of first degree sexual assault March 31, 2023. The assault occurred on February 19, 2023, at Harper Hall, UNLPD Assistant Chief Marty Fehringer said. The assault was reported in the crime log on March 2, 2023.
There is no update on when Uelmen’s court date will be. Uelmen is currently lodged in Lancaster County jail, Fehringer said.