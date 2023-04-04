Editor's note: This story discusses sexual violence.
This article was modified at 7:00 pm on April 4, 2023 to clarify details on the alleged sexual assault and to add in a quote from Leslie Reed for more background.
Kade Uelmen, a freshman mechanical engineering major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was booked on March 31 by the UNL Police Department on a charge of first degree sexual assault. The alleged assault was said to have occurred at Harper Hall on February 19, 2023 and was reported by a student on March 2, according to UNLPD Assistant Chief Marty Fehringer.
Uelmen, 20, is currently at the Lancaster County Jail, according to the Lancaster County Department of Correction's website. There is no update on when Uelmen’s court date will be.
At this time, the University of Nebraska does not have any further information beyond what UNLPD can provide, according to Leslie Reed, public affairs director at UNL.
A UNL Alert was not sent to students because the report didn’t match the standards that are required for a timely warning under the Clery Act, according to Reed.
“Timely warnings are reserved for situations where there might be an ongoing threat to the campus community in general,” Reed said in an email. “As a reminder, all UNLPD cases are recorded in the daily log, which is available to everyone.”