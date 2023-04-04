Today, former President Donald Trump is set to be arraigned after being indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan last week.
The Manhattan district attorney’s office has been investigating Trump’s connection with a hush money payment of $130,000 made out to adult-film star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence regarding her alleged affair with Trump, which goes as far back to the 2016 presidential election.
Today, as Trump prepares for his arraignment, The Daily Nebraskan spoke with students to gauge their opinions regarding the arraignment.
“I am feeling very hopeful and grateful for our legal system for doing its job, but I do have some concerns over the controversy and division it would cause in the country,” Preston Kotik, a junior biochemistry and political science major, said.
For some students, such as Makayla Powell, a freshman criminology and criminal justice major, she said that she doesn’t know too much regarding the case.
“I don't know much about it,” Powell said. “I know my family really, really likes him and I tend to stay out of politics because I know that if I got into it we would disagree.”
Powell also said that when she hears information regarding the case, she finds another source contradicting other pieces of information.
Vianka Curiel, a freshman political science major, pointed out that the arraignment, in her opinion, is karma for the former president.
“Honestly, it kind of makes sense because at some point everything just comes back to you like karma. You can’t really hide from it,” Curiel said.
