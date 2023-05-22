University of Nebraska president Ted Carter announced former president of the University of Southern Mississippi Rodney D. Bennett as priority candidate for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s chancellor Monday morning.
In an email sent to faculty, staff and students, Carter said Bennett’s candidacy will run for 30 days. Bennett will visit campus and speak about the future of UNL. If Bennett receives positive feedback during his 30 days as a candidate and meets expectations for leadership, Carter will present Bennett’s candidacy to the Board of Regents at the June 22 meeting.
“The committee has risen to the challenge of narrowing a talented pool based on the input that so many of you shared about the qualities and skills you’d like to see in your next leader,” said Carter in the email. “As I think you will see, Rodney Bennett embodies those qualities.”
Though the specific dates for campus visits are yet to be finalized, these visits will allow for members of the university community to learn more about Bennett and his goals for the future of UNL according to Chief Communication Officer for the NU System Melissa Lee.
“Student feedback is a really important part of the process,” Lee said. “We had students on the search committee [and] students attended some of the listening sessions that we held earlier in the year to gather feedback on what we should be looking for in the next chancellor, and that student input has been a really important part of this process.”
Bennett was president of USM for nearly ten years according to a press release from NU. During his time at the university, he improved its research and academic quality.
“He has a deep appreciation for the role and mission of public land-grant universities, and he understands well the challenges that all of us in higher education are facing and the opportunities for universities like ours to lead the way forward,” said Carter in an email.