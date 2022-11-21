Police arrested a Lincoln man after a six-block vehicular pursuit Monday evening which ended by Antelope Valley Parkway and Military Road, west of the Devaney Center, according to Lincoln Police Department Capt. Max Hubka.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department was on the scene to help control traffic while Antelope Valley was closed between Military Road and Cornhusker Highway and sent out an alert to UNL students reporting a “dangerous situation” in the area around 9:30 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle, who was its only occupant, was initially uncooperative which led to the pursuit, Hubka said. He collided with two other vehicles before his car became disabled from physical damage caused by the collisions. After around 15 minutes, police took him into custody with no further incident.
“Right now, we have him in custody for a number of crimes, and he’s under investigation for driving under the influence of alcohol as well,” Hubka said.
One person was hospitalized following the incident with unknown injuries, according to 10/11 News.