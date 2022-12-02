In its final meeting of the year, the Nebraska Board of Regents met to vote on the termination of a tenured professor, finalize new room and board rates for 2023 through 2026 and revise sponsorship of speakers with student fees, among other items.
The Board voted for the termination of Julie Stone, a biochemistry professor who has been tenured since 2008, and has been on faculty for 21 years.
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter filed a complaint with a Special Academic Freedom and Tenure Committee – an appointed board of six tenured faculty members – on Oct 7, 2020.
Following the complaint, tenured professors within Stone’s department voted, finding that she “lacked the professional competence expected of a tenured faculty member.” The committee unanimously agreed in a final report on Aug. 3, 2022, to recommend Stone be fired.
During public comment, Stone said that this recommendation for termination revolves around her protest to not complete the “ever evolving” Activity Insight Form. She said her teaching appointment, which involves 80% research and normally one three-credit course, expanded to three courses following the pandemic.
“I never stopped doing my job,” Stone said. “I just stopped being valued for what I do.”
Along with Stone, another public commenter, a staff member in the Biochemistry Department, spoke during public comment in protest of the act. She highlighted the importance that the protection of tenure has on the academic environment, and said this should not be taken away from someone who has committed no crime.
“The Board of Regents’ decision will affect not just one faculty member, but the entire faculty,” the commenter said. “The larger question of how this decision actually services the University will come under the microscope as all its members of this community have a very vested interest in protecting the academic freedom that is critical to the healthy and proper function of the university.”
The regents discussed the termination in a closed session, where they reviewed the evidence supporting Stone’s termination in a report by the Academic Freedom and Tenure Committee. Following the session, they voted unanimously in support of firing Stone.
The Board also voted for room and board rates from 2023 through 2026 to have an initial 3% increase, previously approved for the 2022- 23 academic year. Following this, an annual 3% increase, which will start at $12,644 in the 2023-24 school year, and move to $13,413 by 2026.
Proposed increases would cover utilities, food, supplies and employee compensation.
Additionally, the policy regarding sponsorship of speakers with student fees was revised, with guidelines set to not advance any particular viewpoint. Student organizations, such as the University Program Council may consider the speaker's advancement of education and their academic reputation, but may not consider the speaker’s point of view on any issue when deciding how to allocate funds for campus speakers.
The revision also creates an appeals process to ensure the funding of speakers is compliant with this policy.
“The whole point of a college campus is to engage with ideas that you might not always agree with, and I think this policy helps us do that,” said Jacob Drake, a student regent.
Another change is for the transition from the Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts in Latin American Studies into the Existing Degrees in Ethnic Studies. According to the report, the current program has not had enough majors to keep it going. A minor in Latin American Studies will remain available.
Approval was also granted to continue providing StarTran bus service for UNL students for the next two years, something that has been available since 1994. This service will continue to be funded by University Program and Facilities Fees, also known as student fees.
Board Chairman Bob Phares was awarded the title of Regent Emeritus. Phares, the District 7 representative, ended his time on the Board following the meeting after 16 years of service. He will be replaced by Kathy Wilmot.
Along with Phares, Governor-elect Jim Pillen’s term ended following the meeting, and he will take gubernatorial office on Jan. 5, 2023.
The Board of Regents will meet again on Friday, Feb. 10, in Varner Hall.