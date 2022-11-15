A car-borne fire broke out late Tuesday morning on Nov. 15, in a parking garage near the Southeastern corner of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s City campus.
According to the Lincoln City Fire Inspector, Brad Hasenjaeger, the fire occurred on the fourth floor of the Academy Lincoln parking garage, which prompted a call to Lincoln Fire and Rescue at approximately 11:50 a.m. The source car was totaled and heat-related damage was caused to two adjacent vehicles.
The fire occurred a block down from the fire department’s Eastern downtown station, and fire responders were able to reach the scene before noon. By early afternoon, authorities had the fire fully extinguished.
Although an ambulance was spotted on the scene, no injuries have been reported.
The exact cause of the fire was unknown, although Hasenjaeger speculated a mechanical malfunction in the car, which had been parked for around a half-hour prior to the incident.
“It had only been driven 2 miles, it’s not like it had been driven hard and hot,” Hasenjaeger said. “Something in the electrical didn’t shut off and it kept churning, shorted and caused a fire.”